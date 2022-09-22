The Way To Wear Your Favourite Summer Skirt Now It’s Actually Autumn

Now it's officially autumn, those in denial that summer has sadly come to an end will be forced to accept the fact it's about to get colder. But the best part about this time of year (aside from the excuse to drink more coffee to get us through the darker mornings) is how you can mix your favourite summer pieces with autumn newness. It's a fun time to play around with some of the new-season offerings, but that doesn't mean we have to throw on every layer like Joey Tribbiani – just yet, anyway.

There's an easy way to beat this in-between phase, and some of the most stylish women seem to have reached a consensus about the best fashion formula: a jumper + a miniskirt. The mini has been key this year (largely thanks to Miu Miu's micro addition) so we're pleased it's sticking around for yet another season.

Content creator Abisola Omole styled her suede iteration with a cosy cream knit and black ankle boots – and single-handedly proves why classics never fail, no matter the time of year. If you want to add a playful feel to your autumn wardrobe, though, then it's time to take note from Emily Sindlev and get mixing prints and colours. Pleated skirts are a strong silhouette this season, and we love how she's added a fun Alessandra Rich cherry knit for a fresh feel. See, autumn knitwear needn't be dull!

While we're dubbing the knit and miniskirt the combo of the season, there are also so many other ways to make a shorter skirt work for the cooler months. Just look at Eni Ilori, the fashion influencer adds glossy knee-high boots, a white tee and an oversized trench, and voilà.

If you want to make use of all of your other hero summer items – hi, baggy shirts – then that's okay, too. It's all about clever layering, and Fanny Ekstrand shows how to do it with her belted mini, black tank and timeless striped shirt ensemble with a pair of tall autumn boots.

So, we'll let you spend this weekend digging out your favourite knits and remember not to vacuum bag your miniskirts away with the rest of your summer clothes. Want a new-season update? We've found the best miniskirts you can shop at everywhere from & Other Stories and Zara to Frankie Shop and Acne Studios.