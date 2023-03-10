Miu Miu Has Confirmed This £14.99 Basic Is All You Need For 2023

Fashion month is of course a hub of inspiration to showcase upcoming seasonal trends, and although the autumn/winter 2023 shows have finished, we still can't stop thinking about Miu Miu. While the jewel-encrusted knickers caught everyone's attention, we were drawn to the jazzy pants being styled with the juxtaposition of a simple roll neck. Wearable, practical items are sometimes quite rare on the runways, so we're here for this new accessible take on fashion this year. And another item we noticed on multiple models? The hoodie. This humble basic is in most people's wardrobes, so kudos to the fashion house for delivering outfit ideas for something a lot of us likely already own.
While the skirt-off-sick ethos isn't going anywhere, according to Miu Miu, it's the top half we're taking note of for our everyday uniforms. A T-shirt and plain knit layered with a zip-up grey hoodie and jacket is so easy to imitate. And if the weather continues to stay firmly in winter territory, we'll all be grateful of the added layers right now.
Not only on the catwalk, hoodies were spotted among street-stylers too – worn with everything from skirts and waistcoats to leather jackets.
Want to know how to wear the designer-approved hoodie? Keep going for some ideas, along with all the styles you can shop from just £14.99.
How To Style A Hoodie
Unzip Under A Leather Jacket With Jeans
Miu Miu championed the simple grey zip-up hoodie, as did the style insiders. This off-duty model wore hers under an oversized leather jacket with baggy jeans and New Balance trainers – simple, yet so effective.
Wear As A Top With A Skirt
Influencer Emili Sindlev chose to wear a bold oversized style as a top, and we love how she's made the look feel polished by adding a flaring midi skirt and popping pumps.
Team With A Fun Co-Ord
Instead of wearing a basic vest top or tee under a skirt and jacket co-ord, make like this street-styler and wear a hoodie. It gives a cool twist on a smarter look.
Add A Waistcoat Over The Top
Showing how to make a hoodie still look luxe, this show-goer chose to wear a classic black hoody under a tailored waistcoat. See, a hoodie isn't just reserved for activewear.
SHOP: Best Hoodies
You can't go wrong with a black hoodie. No doubt you'll want to layer this under a blazer, over dresses or as an additional layer under jackets.
This classic oversized hoodie at H&M also comes in six other colours – including classic black and navy or bold pink and green. Take your pick!
Pangaia has some of the best hoodies around, trust us, they're such good quality.
There's no doubt about it, a cashmere hoodie is elite. And yes, we also want the matching joggers for the full cosy ensemble.
Hoodies always look good oversized and this one comes in sizes XXS-XXL, so make sure to size up.
GAP hoodies make us feel nostalgic, and they're back in a big way (along with everything else from the '00s).
Fresh from Ganni's new sportswear collection, this logo hoodie made from recycled materials is a winner.
Celebrities have already been seen wearing this Loewe hoodie, and we expect to see it a lot this year.
This timeless hoodie in super soft merino wool is guaranteed to keep you cosy. In four different neutral hues, you'll be able to wear them on heavy rotation no matter your plans.