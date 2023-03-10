Miu Miu Has Confirmed This £14.99 Basic Is All You Need For 2023

Fashion month is of course a hub of inspiration to showcase upcoming seasonal trends, and although the autumn/winter 2023 shows have finished, we still can't stop thinking about Miu Miu. While the jewel-encrusted knickers caught everyone's attention, we were drawn to the jazzy pants being styled with the juxtaposition of a simple roll neck. Wearable, practical items are sometimes quite rare on the runways, so we're here for this new accessible take on fashion this year. And another item we noticed on multiple models? The hoodie. This humble basic is in most people's wardrobes, so kudos to the fashion house for delivering outfit ideas for something a lot of us likely already own.

Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2023 ©Getty

While the skirt-off-sick ethos isn't going anywhere, according to Miu Miu, it's the top half we're taking note of for our everyday uniforms. A T-shirt and plain knit layered with a zip-up grey hoodie and jacket is so easy to imitate. And if the weather continues to stay firmly in winter territory, we'll all be grateful of the added layers right now.

Not only on the catwalk, hoodies were spotted among street-stylers too – worn with everything from skirts and waistcoats to leather jackets.

Want to know how to wear the designer-approved hoodie? Keep going for some ideas, along with all the styles you can shop from just £14.99.

How To Style A Hoodie

Unzip Under A Leather Jacket With Jeans

©Getty

Miu Miu championed the simple grey zip-up hoodie, as did the style insiders. This off-duty model wore hers under an oversized leather jacket with baggy jeans and New Balance trainers – simple, yet so effective.

Wear As A Top With A Skirt

©Getty

Influencer Emili Sindlev chose to wear a bold oversized style as a top, and we love how she's made the look feel polished by adding a flaring midi skirt and popping pumps.

Team With A Fun Co-Ord

©Getty

Instead of wearing a basic vest top or tee under a skirt and jacket co-ord, make like this street-styler and wear a hoodie. It gives a cool twist on a smarter look.

Add A Waistcoat Over The Top

©Getty

Showing how to make a hoodie still look luxe, this show-goer chose to wear a classic black hoody under a tailored waistcoat. See, a hoodie isn't just reserved for activewear.