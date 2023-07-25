  1. Home
Ken’s Hoodie Was The Real Star Of The Barbie Movie, So Here’s Where To Shop It Now

The unlikely culprit that stole the show.

by Marina Avraam |
It happened. The sensation that is the Barbie movie has finally dropped, exceeding all our expectations, and then some. From on-the-nose jokes about modern feminism, a fabulously synchronised dance by the Kens and an impressive Barbie Land set, we'd be lying if we said there weren't tears streaming down our face by the end of it. But, apart from tweeting their feelings of empowerment, the audience also left the cinema expressing their admiration for one item in particular. And spoiler alert: it wasn't the Barbie Chanel bag. It was Ken's hoodie.

Towards the end of the Blockbuster, Ken is spotted wearing a tie-dye hoodie with the words 'I Am Kenough' printed on the front, a testament to Ken's emotional rollercoaster of a journey throughout the movie (as it turns out, being a Ken is tough). Soon after the Barbie premiere, fans demanded to know where they could buy the hoodie from, with tweets such as 'where do i purchase the "i am Kenough hoodie", this is an emergency' and 'yes I’ve already ordered the ‘I am Kenough’ hoodie' flooding the platform. Were we responsible for few of those? We're simply not at liberty to say.

While Mattel released its own version of the 'I am Kenough' hoodie, it is - unsurprisingly - already sold out. Luckily, Etsy is coming in hot with an alternative, and at much more affordable price-points. Keep scrolling to live your Barbie and Ken dreams and remember - you, too, are always Kenough.

SHOP: I Am Kenough Hoodie

1. I am Kenough Hoodie

2. I Am Kenough Barbie Hoodie

3. I Am KENough Barbie Movie Ken Tie-Dye Tee

4. I am Kenough Barbie Sweatshirt

5. Barbie &amp; Ken I am Kenough Unisex Heavy Blended Hoodie

