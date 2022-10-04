A Gilet Is The Perfect Cold-Weather Layer If You’re Not Quite Ready For Your Winter Coat

When you emerged from your duvet cocoon this morning, your first waking thought might have been something along the lines of, 'Should I crack out my winter coat today?' The answer is ambiguous, but my suggestion would be that it's cold, yes, but not quite cold enough to go full Woolley Mammoth. Instead, I'm recommending something a little less heavy-duty, but perfectly weather-appropriate considering that it's October: a gilet.

Think of a sleeveless vest as your new best friend. A slimline style, like the quilted gilets at Uniqlo, can be squeezed under a winter coat, while a puffier style can be worn over the top of a lighter layer (e.g. a trench) to increase it's warmth-factor. However you'd describe your style, I'm quite confident that there's a gilet that will slot nicely into your existing wardrobe. Kate Middleton wore hers with a black polo neck and black jeans. Bella Hadid, meanwhile, likes to style hers over a bomber jacket and with cargo pants.

And when the temperature does plummet, you want to trap the air between lots of articles of clothing. For days when it hurts your face to step outside, start with a fine-gauge polo neck, followed by a jumper, the gilet and your cosiest winter coat. Stay warm.