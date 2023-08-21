Want A Designer Party Dresses For Up To 70% Less? We’ve Found The Best Styles On Sale

When it comes wardrobe staples, everybody needs a go-to party dress that they can pull out of the bag whenever they need to dress to impress. But finding the right designer piece that won't cost a small fortune can prove rather difficult. The solution? Designer sales with up to 70% off some of the best after-dark dresses we've seen.

Some of the best brands to look to for party dresses include Nensi Dojaka, 16Arlington and Versace – and you can find some amazing discounts on all of them, if you know where to look.

©getty images

The Best Shops For Designer Party Dress Sales

Want to hunt down the best designer party dress sale for yourself? We don't blame you. Here are all the best retailers that have designer party dress sales and exactly where you should be browsing from right now.

From satin finishes to feathers to sequins, party dresses are made to make a statement. Whether it's mini dresses that make you swoon or you'd rather float about in a maxi dress, there's something for every shape and style.

So, if you're looking for something to wear to your next birthday bash or simply want to upgrade your trusty LBD, there are countless designer party dress sales that you can get your hands on. For those high-end choices at a fraction of the price, here are our favourite discounted designer dresses to wear to your next event.

SHOP: The Best Designer Party Dresses On Sale

3. Costarellos Ruched Devoré-Velvet Mini Dress Price: £ 309 (was £1,030) www.net-a-porter.com Buy now Description Velvet is always a good idea for party season - with 60% off, it's even more tempting.