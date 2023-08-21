  1. Home|
Want A Designer Party Dresses For Up To 70% Less? We’ve Found The Best Styles On Sale

From Nensi Dojaka to 16Arlington, here's how to get your favourite brands for less.

Nensi Dojaka Cutout Strapless Faille Mini Dress
Alexander Wang Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress
Costarellos Ruched Devoré-Velvet Mini Dress
Balmain Jersey-Paneled Sequined Mesh Halterneck Mini Dress
Rasario Bow-Embellished Draped Silk-Shantung Mini Dress
Bronx and Banco x REVOLVE Ora Dress
16ARLINGTON Esteli Halterneck Panelled Crepe Dress
Area Grape Cluster Halterneck Minidress
The Andamane Off-Shoulder Long Sleeve Dress
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Zola Mini Dress

When it comes wardrobe staples, everybody needs a go-to party dress that they can pull out of the bag whenever they need to dress to impress. But finding the right designer piece that won't cost a small fortune can prove rather difficult. The solution? Designer sales with up to 70% off some of the best after-dark dresses we've seen.

Some of the best brands to look to for party dresses include Nensi Dojaka, 16Arlington and Versace – and you can find some amazing discounts on all of them, if you know where to look.

The Best Shops For Designer Party Dress Sales

Want to hunt down the best designer party dress sale for yourself? We don't blame you. Here are all the best retailers that have designer party dress sales and exactly where you should be browsing from right now.

Matches Fashion designer party dress sale

Net-A-Porter designer party dress sale

Revolve designer party dress sale

Farfetch designer party dress sale

Selfridges designer party dress sale

From satin finishes to feathers to sequins, party dresses are made to make a statement. Whether it's mini dresses that make you swoon or you'd rather float about in a maxi dress, there's something for every shape and style.

So, if you're looking for something to wear to your next birthday bash or simply want to upgrade your trusty LBD, there are countless designer party dress sales that you can get your hands on. For those high-end choices at a fraction of the price, here are our favourite discounted designer dresses to wear to your next event.

SHOP: The Best Designer Party Dresses On Sale

1. Nensi Dojaka Cutout Strapless Faille Mini Dress

Price: £303 (was £1,010)

Description

One of [Maya Jama's Love Island

2. Alexander Wang Asymmetric Cutout Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress

Price: £482 (was £1,070)

Description

With a huge 55% off this Alexander Wang mini dress, don't miss out.

3. Costarellos Ruched Devoré-Velvet Mini Dress

Price: £309 (was £1,030)

Description

Velvet is always a good idea for party season - with 60% off, it's even more tempting.

4. Balmain Jersey-Paneled Sequined Mesh Halterneck Mini Dress

Price: £542 (was £1,805)

Description

It's not everyday you get to snap up 70% off of a Balmain dress.

5. Rasario Bow-Embellished Draped Silk-Shantung Mini Dress

Price: £336 (was £1,120)

Description

The best way to up the ante on any party outfit? Go for a huge bow.

6. Bronx and Banco x REVOLVE Ora Dress

Price: £424 (was £942)

Description

Become the main character in this Bronx and Banco maxi party dress.

7. 16ARLINGTON Esteli Halterneck Panelled Crepe Dress

Price: £298 (was £995)

Description

Sleek and chic, this 16ARLINGTON dress is perfect for any evening event.

8. Area Grape Cluster Halterneck Minidress

Price: £190 (was £272)

Description

This has just the right amount of Barbiecore vibes.

9. The Andamane Off-Shoulder Long Sleeve Dress

Price: £139 (was £348)

Description

The combo of long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline make this midi especially elegant.

10. Michael Costello x REVOLVE Zola Mini Dress

Price: £123 (was £211)

Description

Save this one for your Christmas and New Years Eve parties.

