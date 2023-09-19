  1. Home|
These Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dresses Are Guaranteed To Turn Heads

Guaranteed to earn you the title of best dressed guest.

by Renee Washington |
Wolf & Badger, Seville Satin Maxi Dress In Yellow
STAUD, Cadence Dress
Club L London, Elene Black Pleated Split Fishtail Maxi Dress
River Island, Blue Maxi Dress
French Connection, Inu Satin Strappy Mesh Maxi Dress
Coast, Bandeau A-line Twill Bridesmaids Maxi Dress
Galvan, Evelyn Cut-Out Satin Halter-Neck Maxi Dress
Ganni, Blue Shiny Taffeta Strap Dress
Reformation, Poppies Silk Dress
Been invited as a guest to a black-tie wedding and don't know where to start? Worry not, for deciphering the black-tie dress code is a lot simpler than it may seem (and, to be honest, it's not hugely different to the kind of wedding guest dresses you'd normally wear).

Contrary to popular belief, black tie doesn't mean wearing a ball gown fit for the Oscars (or exclusively rocking the colour black, unless otherwise indicated). Instead, picture floor-length gowns and elevated cocktail dresses. Interested? Let us walk you through the principles of buying black-tie wedding guest dresses, once and for all.

As a black tie dress code simply indicates that you should dress formally, the only real rule is that your dress should be eveningwear. While this would usually mean a floor-length gown, a lot of brides would probably be comfortable with cocktail dresses (i.e. dresses that stop shorter than the ankle) so it's worth checking what your friend is envisaging. Either way, black-tie wedding guest dresses are a golden opportunity to dress up. Like, really up. Everything from luxe fabrics to extra embroidery goes. And as for colours? Nothing is off limits except white, oyster and cream, which could clash with the bride.

If you're still struggling, we've curated the perfect round-up of black tie wedding guest dresses to wear all year round, with picks from Karen Millen, House of CB, French Connection and more. Scroll to peruse our edit of the best floor-sweeping gowns fit any black tie event, guaranteed to earn you the title of best-dressed wedding guest.

Ready to accessorise? Shop our favourite wedding bags and shoes once you're done.

1. Wolf &amp; Badger, Seville Satin Maxi Dress

Price: £240

www.wolfandbadger.com

Description

Envision this yellow dress on a pretty summer afternoon, cocktail in hand.

2. STAUD, Cadence Dress

Price: £589

www.modaoperandi.com

Description

Brown is a very underrated colour and with this dress, we're not exactly sure why.

3. Club L London, Elene Black Pleated Split Fishtail Maxi Dress

Price: £120

clubllondon.com

Description

You can't go wrong with a black number and this silhouette is super flattering.

4. River Island, Blue Maxi Dress

Price: £85

www.riverisland.com

Description

This dress combines satin, a bandeau design, and the colour blue, what's not to love? Love this

5. French Connection, Inu Satin Strappy Mesh Maxi Dress

Price: £75

www.frenchconnection.com

Description

A slip dress will always be a good option, this blue colour nods to summer.

6. Coast, Bandeau A-line Twill Bridesmaids Maxi Dress

Price: £125.10

www.coastfashion.com

Description

Bridesmaids gowns can also double up as the perfect wedding guest dresses.

7. Galvan, Evelyn Cut-Out Satin Halter-Neck Maxi Dress

Price: £1,395

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Galvan's halter-neck maxi dress is the ultimate when it comes to black-tie wedding guest dresses.

8. Ganni, Blue Shiny Taffeta Strap Dress

Price: £365

www.ganni.com

Description

This midnight blue dress isn't quite floor-skimming but it would almost certainly be smart enough

9. Reformation, Poppies Silk Dress

Price: £348

www.thereformation.com

Description

Who said black-tie wedding guest dresses couldn't contain florals? This hot-house print would be

Where did the black-tie dress code originate?

A semi-formal dress code, the origins of black tie can be traced back to King Edward VII, who came to prefer a short evening jacket for events as opposed to more formal eveningwear. For men, this often translates to a dinner jacket, waistcoat, dress shirt and tie (think tuxedo), and for women, a floor-length evening gown.

Main image credit: Instagram/@thesevynsinclair

