This Is The Affordable Jewellery Brand Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing (Even As Barbie)

Partnership Promotion:

Barbie fever has well and truly hit. Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy, released on 21 July in the UK, has sent bright pink shockwaves across the world and it seems that everyone wants a piece of Barbie's dream world.

The film's main character, played by Margot Robbie, will no doubt have a wardrobe to make any fashion-obsessive jealous. But if we cast our minds back to our childhoods, there's one thing we all remember Barbie doing exceptionally well: accessories.

Margot Robbie wearing a Missoma necklace

The film is no different, with one of Robbie's most coveted brands making the cut for not just the press tour but the actual movie itself. Two of Missoma's signature pieces can be spotted in Barbie and, not only are they wonderfully wearable, they're affordable, too.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film

This isn’t the first time Robbie has been spotted in Missoma’s jewellery - she's worn the brand for everything from surfing in Malibu to posing on the red carpet. For the film, Robbie worked with costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who painstakingly put together Barbie's extensive wardrobe. And, it has to be said, the delicate but punchy pieces look perfectly at home in Barbie's world.

The best news? You can shop the pieces featured in the film and some of our other favourites below, or browse the full Barbiecore edit here.

Margot Robbie wearing Missoma while surfing in Malibu

SHOP: Missoma x Barbie Collection, As Worn By Margot Robbie

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace - Paired with a delicate bobble chain, this gold heart-shaped puffed pendant is the actual necklace worn in the film.

Good Vibes Heart Drop Stud Earrings - The perfect pair to accompany the pendant necklace of the summer, these drop stud earrings are featured in the film.

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace - Retro-inspired with a dose of pink, the Jelly Heart necklace is a cooler take on Barbiecore.

Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring - This gorgeous chunky gemstone ring is the perfect statement piece.

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet - Another retro-inspired piece, this colourful bracelet features five jelly heart gemstone charms.

Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Small Hoop Earrings - Add a flash of neon pink to your ear stack to mix-up your jewellery.

Good Vibes Pearl Choker - Add these unique irregular freshwater pearls into the mix with your classic gold chain necklaces.

Molten Gemstone Chubby Small Hoop Earrings - These earrings are embellished with a variety of gemstones for a Barbie-approved take on standard hoops.

Le Specs Scorpius Ridge Cat-Eye Sunglasses - As if they've been plucked from Barbie's very own collection, these vintage-inspired cat-eye sunglasses complete the look.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings - These unique earrings feature rhodochrosite gemstones and are serving understated Barbie-chic.

