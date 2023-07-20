  1. Home
This Is The Affordable Jewellery Brand Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing (Even As Barbie)

You can shop the exact pieces right here.

Margot Robbie Missoma
by Jade Moscrop |
Posted
Partnership Promotion:

Barbie fever has well and truly hit. Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy, released on 21 July in the UK, has sent bright pink shockwaves across the world and it seems that everyone wants a piece of Barbie's dream world.

The film's main character, played by Margot Robbie, will no doubt have a wardrobe to make any fashion-obsessive jealous. But if we cast our minds back to our childhoods, there's one thing we all remember Barbie doing exceptionally well: accessories.

margot robbie missoma necklace
Margot Robbie wearing a Missoma necklace

The film is no different, with one of Robbie's most coveted brands making the cut for not just the press tour but the actual movie itself. Two of Missoma's signature pieces can be spotted in Barbie and, not only are they wonderfully wearable, they're affordable, too.

margot robbie in barbie
Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film

This isn’t the first time Robbie has been spotted in Missoma’s jewellery - she's worn the brand for everything from surfing in Malibu to posing on the red carpet. For the film, Robbie worked with costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who painstakingly put together Barbie's extensive wardrobe. And, it has to be said, the delicate but punchy pieces look perfectly at home in Barbie's world.

The best news? You can shop the pieces featured in the film and some of our other favourites below, or browse the full Barbiecore edit here.

Margot Robbie surfing
Margot Robbie wearing Missoma while surfing in Malibu

SHOP: Missoma x Barbie Collection, As Worn By Margot Robbie

1. Ridge Heart Charm Necklace

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace

Description

Paired with a delicate bobble chain, this gold heart-shaped puffed pendant is the actual necklace

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace
2. Good Vibes Heart Drop Stud Earrings

Good Vibes Heart Drop Stud Earrings

Description

The perfect pair to accompany the pendant necklace of the summer, these drop stud earrings are a

Good Vibes Heart Drop Stud Earrings
3. Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace

Description

Retro-inspired with a dose of pink, the Jelly Heart necklace is a cooler take on Barbiecore.

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace
4. Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring

Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring

Description

This gorgeous chunky gemstone ring is the perfect statement piece.

Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring
5. Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet

Description

Another retro-inspired piece, this colourful bracelet features five jelly heart gemstone charms on

Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Bracelet
6. Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Small Hoop Earrings

Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Small Hoop Earrings

Description

Add a flash of neon pink to your ear stack to mix-up your jewellery.

Good Vibes Neon Enamel Sphere Small Hoop Earrings
7. Good Vibes Pearl Choker

Good Vibes Pearl Choker

Description

Add these unique irregular freshwater pearls into the mix with your classic gold chain necklaces.

Good Vibes Pearl Choker
8. Molten Gemstone Chubby Small Hoop Earrings

Molten Gemstone Chubby Small Hoop Earrings

Description

These earrings are embellished with a variety of gemstones for a Barbie-approved take on standard

Molten Gemstone Chubby Small Hoop Earrings
9. Le Specs Scorpius Ridge Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Le Specs Scorpius Ridge Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Description

As if they've been plucked from Barbie's very own collection, these vintage-inspired cat-eye

Le Specs Scorpius Ridge Cat-Eye Sunglasses
10. Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

Description

These unique earrings feature rhodochrosite gemstones and are serving understated Barbie-chic.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
About Missoma

Missoma has been designing its unique and iconic handcrafted collections in-house at its London studio in Notting Hill since 2008. The cult-status pieces – worn over and over by icons such as The Duchess of Cambridge, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Iris Law, Tommy Dorfman and Billie Eilish – champion self-expression and are designed to be layered any way you want.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us