Always Wanted An AllSaints Leather Jacket? They’re Now £100 Cheaper For Black Friday

AllSaints is a brilliant place to shop on Black Friday. Not to get to 'fashion' about it but, like COS, it has such a clear identity that its sale isn't last-season dregs but exactly what you'd normally expect from the brand with the added bonus of a discount. This year, AllSaints' Black Friday sale is offering 30% off, which means that its signature leather jackets, which have that lived-in look that's trending this year, will be significantly more affordable for a limited period of time. But it's not just about leather jackets, AllSaints' knitwear is also a cut above the rest, with quiet luxury knits as well as jazzy numbers that will definitely pass muster this Christmas.