Always Wanted An AllSaints Leather Jacket? They’re Now £100 Cheaper For Black Friday

AllSaints is a brilliant place to shop on Black Friday. Not to get to 'fashion' about it but, like COS, it has such a clear identity that its sale isn't last-season dregs but exactly what you'd normally expect from the brand with the added bonus of a discount. This year, AllSaints' Black Friday sale is offering 30% off, which means that its signature leather jackets, which have that lived-in look that's trending this year, will be significantly more affordable for a limited period of time. But it's not just about leather jackets, AllSaints' knitwear is also a cut above the rest, with quiet luxury knits as well as jazzy numbers that will definitely pass muster this Christmas.
SHOP: What To Buy In The AllSaints Black Friday Sale
This cropped biker jacket is a classic of the genre, with gold hardware, a belted hem and a
Warm and cosy but crucially chic, this cream-and-black cable-knit jumper couldn't be more perfect
A longline silhouette, a double-breasted closure and a brushed texture make this coat a winner for
This biker jacket is so much more than a biker jacket, with a gilet element that is not only
This zig-zag knit is jazzy without being too in-your-face, while the relaxed silhouette means
This shearling jacket has a cropped yet oversized silhouette that makes it the ultimate trophy
This lilac-and-burgundy number is the perfect knit for a practical party season.
The cult half-moon bag gets a party season makeover courtesy of AllSaints.
If the slip is your favourite silhouette when it comes to dresses, look no further than this
If dresses aren't your thing, AllSaints' metallic co-ord could be a winner. Wear this silver crop
This 'party' skirt would look just as good with a white tee as the matching crop top.
These crystal-embellished jeans will add some decided sparkle to your party season rotation.
This bag delivers serious bang for your buck because it's a 3-in-1, transforming from a cross-body
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 24th November - perfect, timing-wise, if you want to get ahead for Christmas. Cyber Monday - which some say is even bigger than Black Friday - falls on Monday 27 November.
The AllSaints Black Friday Sale: Does AllSaints participate in Black Friday?
Yes - AllSaints' Black Friday sale happens every year and it has finally kicked off, with 30% off selected lines.