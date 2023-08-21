Move Over Sambas, These Adidas Trainers Are The Next Big Thing (And Available To Shop)

Unless you've had an internet detox (or, in fact, not left your house) for the past 12 months, you'll know that the Adidas Sambas have emerged as somewhat of a cultural phenomenon - and that's putting it lightly. Seemingly overnight, the Sambas went from being a (relatively uncool) football sneaker, to being worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and the rest of the world's style-conscious 20-somethings. A year in, we're ready to crown a new winner in the game of 'what footwear will Gen Z flock to next'. The victor in question? The Adidas Spezials.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Much like all Adidas heritage styles, the Adidas Spezials were designed for sport (more specifically, handball) before trickling down into pop-culture and onto our TikTok pages. The style features a suede upper exterior, a thick gum sole as well as the signature three-stripe look. For those looking for the same slick, retro feel in a sports shoe but can't get their hands on Sambas (or simply don't want to) the Adidas Spezials will do the job, and then some. They're slick, retro and available in over 30 colour ways, including a very Gucci-esque red and green.

Unlike the Sambas, the Spezials are still relatively easy to get your hands on - but not for long. Already making an appearance at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we can't promise they won't become a sell-out style, much like their predecessor. From classic black, to peach and blue, shop our favourite Adidas Spezial colourways down below.