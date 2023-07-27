These Celebrity-Approved Travel Outfits Are Comfortable And Cool

Whether you're taking a train, plane or private jet, the most obvious outfit inspo when it comes to travelling has got to be a plain old tracksuit, right? Yes and no. Maya Jama, the very well-travelled host of Love Island, wore one to touch down in South Africa. But, styled with a lime green baby tee and some slimline black shades, the result was incredibly polished, striking the perfect balance between comfortable and cool. That's the thing about travel outfits. It requires something slightly different from a casual outfit of, say, jeans and a T-shirt. That's fine if you're having dinner with friends but less fine if you're wedged in an economy seat for nine hours. No, what you need is the dreaded 'l' word: loungewear. If you think this means sloppy, think again people, because, done right, loungewear looks anything but. Don't believe me? Keep scrolling.
The Onesie
Kim Kardashian's version of athleisure is a scoop-neck onesie from SKIMS. Duh. Styled with trainers and a grey marl zip-up, our only concern is that your legs might catch a chill if it's a night flight. Her private jet is probably stocked with blankets so consider packing your own or an extra pair of sweatpants the next time you're flying. Travel outfits = sorted.
1. Skims, Mid-Thigh Onesie
Description
Kim Kardashian's Skims onesie is sadly sold out at the moment but, with more stock coming soon, I
2. Skims, Cotton Rib Onesie
Description
This onesie has slightly thicker straps and is available in all sizes (XXS-4X).
A Baby Tee
Maya Jama's cute tracksuit and baby tee combo is a great option if you're heading out shortly after arriving at the airport. Swap the hoodie for a blazer, the sweatpants for jeans and you're good to go. (The sunglasses can stay put.)
3. Fiorucci, Charm Logo Crop Top
Description
Fiorucci's baby tees are the ideal travelling companion if you get hot and bothered in airports.
4. Everlane, The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Description
Everlane's heather grey sweatshirt and matching tracksuit bottoms are the best (read: most
Ballet Pumps
Even if you're travelling first-class, your feet can still swell up. It's just a fact. So instead of wearing a constrictive pair of shoes that you'll struggle to put back on, why not try a soft pair of ballet pumps? Not only are they making a huge resurgence thanks to the aesthetic outfit trend known as balletcore, but they'll be much more forgiving than loafers, court heels (shudder) and even trainers.
6. Arket, Suede Ballerina
Description
Arket's suede ballerinas will add a touch of polish to an otherwise laid-back travel 'fit.
7. Aeyde, Uma Black Patent
Description
Aeyde Mary Jane-style ballet flats are just as cute as Bella Hadid's.
The Holdall
Kylie Jenner might take a glam approach to air travel - I think those might be thigh-high cargo boots - but she's still a practical girl at heart. That bedazzled holdall is the perfect size for a long weekend, no?
8. Rains, Hilo Weekend Bag
Description
Rains is your one-stop-shop for rucksacks and rain gear but also has some affordable weekend