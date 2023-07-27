  1. Home
These Celebrity-Approved Travel Outfits Are Comfortable And Cool

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about first-class fashion.

by Natalie Hammond |
Whether you're taking a train, plane or private jet, the most obvious outfit inspo when it comes to travelling has got to be a plain old tracksuit, right? Yes and no. Maya Jama, the very well-travelled host of Love Island, wore one to touch down in South Africa. But, styled with a lime green baby tee and some slimline black shades, the result was incredibly polished, striking the perfect balance between comfortable and cool. That's the thing about travel outfits. It requires something slightly different from a casual outfit of, say, jeans and a T-shirt. That's fine if you're having dinner with friends but less fine if you're wedged in an economy seat for nine hours. No, what you need is the dreaded 'l' word: loungewear. If you think this means sloppy, think again people, because, done right, loungewear looks anything but. Don't believe me? Keep scrolling.

The Onesie

©@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's version of athleisure is a scoop-neck onesie from SKIMS. Duh. Styled with trainers and a grey marl zip-up, our only concern is that your legs might catch a chill if it's a night flight. Her private jet is probably stocked with blankets so consider packing your own or an extra pair of sweatpants the next time you're flying. Travel outfits = sorted.

1. Skims, Mid-Thigh Onesie

Skims, Mid-Thigh Onesie

Kim Kardashian's Skims onesie is sadly sold out at the moment but, with more stock coming soon,

Skims, Mid-Thigh Onesie
2. Skims, Cotton Rib Onesie

Skims, Cotton Rib Onesie

This onesie has slightly thicker straps and is available in all sizes (XXS-4X).

Skims, Cotton Rib Onesie
A Baby Tee

©@mayajama

Maya Jama's cute tracksuit and baby tee combo is a great option if you're heading out shortly after arriving at the airport. Swap the hoodie for a blazer, the sweatpants for jeans and you're good to go. (The sunglasses can stay put.)

3. Fiorucci, Charm Logo Crop Top

Fiorucci, Charm Logo Crop Top

Fiorucci's baby tees are the ideal travelling companion if you get hot and bothered in airports.

Fiorucci, Charm Logo Crop Top
4. Everlane, The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Everlane, The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Everlane's heather grey sweatshirt and matching tracksuit bottoms are the best (read: most

Everlane, The ReTrack Half-Zip Sweatshirt
5. Everlane, The ReTrack Jogger

Everlane, The ReTrack Jogger

Everlane, The ReTrack Jogger
Ballet Pumps

©@bellahadid

Even if you're travelling first-class, your feet can still swell up. It's just a fact. So instead of wearing a constrictive pair of shoes that you'll struggle to put back on, why not try a soft pair of ballet pumps? Not only are they making a huge resurgence thanks to the aesthetic outfit trend known as balletcore, but they'll be much more forgiving than loafers, court heels (shudder) and even trainers.

6. Arket, Suede Ballerina

Arket, Suede Ballerina

Arket's suede ballerinas will add a touch of polish to an otherwise laid-back travel 'fit.

Arket, Suede Ballerina
7. Aeyde, Uma Black Patent

Aeyde, Uma Black Patent

Aeyde Mary Jane-style ballet flats are just as cute as Bella Hadid's.

Aeyde, Uma Black Patent
The Holdall

©@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner might take a glam approach to air travel - I think those might be thigh-high cargo boots - but she's still a practical girl at heart. That bedazzled holdall is the perfect size for a long weekend, no?

8. Rains, Hilo Weekend Bag

Rains, Hilo Weekend Bag

Rains is your one-stop-shop for rucksacks and rain gear but also has some affordable weekend

Rains, Hilo Weekend Bag
9. Lululemon, Command The Day Duffle Bag 40L

Lululemon, Command The Day Duffle Bag 40L

Sleek and simple, Luluemon's duffle bag is the ideal travelling companion if you're flying short

Lululemon, Command The Day Duffle Bag 40L
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us