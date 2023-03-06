The New UGG X Telfar Shopper Bags Just Dropped And They’re Y2K Perfection

There's a constant stream of designer collaborations launching each season, but one in particular has stood the test of time: UGG X Telfar. The latest drop from the collection comes in the form of two brand new colour-ways of the, now iconic, shearling shopper bags - shades that slot perfectly into the Y2K aesthetic, a trend that we can't get enough of.

The secret to the success of this collaboration has a lot to do with timing. Y2K trends are booming, largely thanks to TikTok and Instagram, and UGG boots have been enjoying something of a renaissance for a while now, with fans including the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Kendall (to name a few).

Then there's Telfar Clemens. He's been in the business of fashion since 2005, although it's in recent years that he's really seen a whole new level of success. This is largely thanks to his Shopping Bag, his own spin on the 'It' bag that, while more affordable than most fashion house's handbags, is no less in demand. In fact, it's hailed as the 'Bushwick Birkin' and has been carried by everyone from Bella Hadid to Zoe Kravitz to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Good luck trying to find one that's still in stock.

Zoe Kravitz with a Telfar Shopping Bag

It's no surprise, then, that Clemens has reimagined the Shopping Bag for his UGG collections, adding the famous shearling as a trim to some styles and, cleverly, giving them a slightly lower price tag than his mainline bags (the smallest UGG x Telfar bag is £110).

'I find UGG really sexy—a soft kind of rugged,' Telfar says. 'I have made unofficial, unauthorized UGG boots in two shows already dating back to 2010. So, I’ve always been obsessed with a certain kind of ubiquity and when something really unique ends up on everybody. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of UGG and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling.'

The brand new drop see the UGG x Telfar shearling shopper bags updated in shades of baby blue and pink, giving a nod to Y2K pastels just in time for your spring-time colour palette. With the mini style already sold out (don't worry, you can still join the wait list) be sure to snap yours up quick!