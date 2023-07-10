Ryan Gosling Sent A Secret Message To Eva Mendes At The Barbie Premiere

The Barbie promotional material makes it clear - very clear - that the movie is about one person and person only. As the poster readers: 'She's everything. He's just Ken.' Ouch. On the red carpet, Margot Robbie and her co-stars were very much Team Barbie. Asked about their levels of 'Kenergy,' Robbie told Vanity Fair: 'I'm not so much of a Ken. I've got BBE. Big Barbie Energy.' Issa Rae agreed. 'My Kenergy levels are zero. It's Barbie energy all day.' Double ouch. Entirely undeterred, Ryan Gosling has been committing to Ken, practically method acting his way through the promo tour where his wardrobe is concerned.

Ryan Gosling ©Getty

For last night's world premiere in LA, Gosling walked the pink carpet wearing, you guessed it, head to toe pink. The smoulder was on point. The blonde tips are going strong. You get the picture. But not everyone might have spotted what he was wearing around his neck. Zoom into his hairless chest and you'll see a silver chain with a very special initial: 'E'.