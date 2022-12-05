The Most Glamorous Pictures Of The Royal Family At Christmas

Traditionally on Christmas Day, the royal family heads to Sandringham, where they walk to the church together en masse and attend a service. While we'll have to wait and see how their plans unfold for 2022, we can guarantee that the royals really take it to the next level when it comes to Christmas Day, using the pathway lined with well-wishers as their own personal runway.

The Queen's final Christmas Day speech, in December 2021, saw her wear a red shift dress by Angela Kelly with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch (which she previously wore on her honeymoon in 1947) to mark her diamond wedding anniversary to late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II during the Christmas Day speech 2021 ©Getty

Last year, Kate Middleton and Prince William, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the Together at Christmas community carols at Westminster Abbey. Wearing a red bow-detail coat dress from one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, Kate followed the holly berry theme with matching red Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey December 2021

For 2020, Christmas was a different time for most people during the pandemic. In December, Kate Middleton and Prince William went to Windsor Castle to thank key workers who worked throughout lockdown. For the occasion, Kate opted for a forest green coat, again by Catherine Walker, making it winter-ready with the addition of a faux-fur Troy London collar. Suede knee-high boots and a velvet Alexander McQueen clutch bag completed the glossy look.

Who can forget Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s adorable matching mother-daughter moment at Sandringham in 2019? Kate looked suitably festive in a grey fur-trimmed coat, a classic from Catherine Walker, with a green hat and matching emerald heels from Emmy London. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a green coat dress and tights that matched her mum’s.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day in 2019 ©Getty

Another memorable outfit is the one Meghan Markle wore to make her Christmas debut with the royal family in December 2017, with a brown Philip Treacy hat, a camel Sentaler coat and a caramel-coloured Chloé bag.

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry on Christmas Day in 2017 ©Getty

And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. From the late Queen to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the royal women are pros at festive dressing on Christmas Day. Here's a look back at some of the best royal looks over the years.