Princess Diana’s Original Sheep Jumper Is Now Up For Auction, And Fans Can Also Shop It

From ball gowns and baggy jumpers, to the off-duty gym aesthetic that TikTokers have now claimed as their own, Princess Diana's sartorial influence seemingly knows no bounds. And today, one of her most iconic outfits is going up for sale at world-famous auction house, Sotheby's. Yes that's right, you can now be the proud owner of the late Princess Diana's original sheep jumper.

Diana, Princess of Wales, 1981 ©Getty

Known for making quite the impact with her wardrobe - remember the iconic 1994 'revenge dress'? - Diana's ability to get a statement across through her inimitable style only adds to her appeal. Back in the summer of 1981, the then-Lady Diana attended a polo match wearing blue jeans and a seemingly simple, but surprisingly kitsch, patterned sweater featuring one black sheep. Speculation on the meaning behind the initially innocent print ensued. Was this a representation of Diana's thoughts on entering into the Royal Family? Potentially, but the fact is we'll never really know. What we do know is that this jumper remains one of the late Princess Diana's most recognisable outfits, so much so that the style remains just as popular today as it was 40 years ago.

Lady Diana wearing 'The Revenge Dress' 1994 ©Getty

So, how much would Princess Diana's original sheep jumper cost? Well, the late Princess' very own version is estimated to set you back around £50,000 to £80,000 - slightly out of budget for pretty much everyone, everywhere. However, if you are looking to recreate that iconic knitwear moment, Warm & Wonderful - the brand who first designed Diana's original sheep jumper - actually still sell this style, aptly named the 'Diana Edition'.

