The Best Affordable School Uniform Available Online, To Help You Get Ready For September

You're on your summer holiday but have this nagging feeling about September (which technically is the end of next week but let's at least enjoy the bank holiday weekend before we freak out). With a new school year just around the corner, you're probably facing a whole list of things your children need before they go back. Given the speed at which they grow these days, it's highly likely this list includes new school uniform that doesn't cost a fortune.

Fear not – we've found the most affordable school uniform on offer that you can still buy, so your kids will be raring to go come September. And if you still have things to buy, make sure you check out the best school bags and the most affordable school shoes.

From M&S school uniform to John Lewis & Partners – which currently has a big sale on – and Matalan, here are the best places where you can still find school uniform to buy online...

SHOP: The Best School Uniform To Buy Online

4. Argos Grey Zip-Through Pinafore 4 Pack Price: £ 18 www.argos.co.uk Buy now Description Argos has some brilliant multipacks of everything from shirts to pinafore dresses. These are ideal ... read more

5. John Lewis & Partners Jogging Bottoms Price: £ from £5.25 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description Available from 3-16 years and in black or navy, these joggers are perfect for PE during the colder ... read more

6. Matalan Girls 2 Pack Grey Ribbed Tights (4-13yrs) Price: £ 5 www.matalan.co.uk Buy now Description There are multiple colours of tights and socks available on Matalan's website – and all for around ... read more

7. Skechers Kids Black Velocity Mary Jane Shoes Price: £ 39 www.newlook.com Buy now Description A comfortable shoe option that adheres to school uniform rules, these should last at least the ... read more

9. Tu Blue Classic Gingham Dress 2 Pack www.argos.co.uk Buy now Description Feel super organised by buying uniform for the spring and summer months while they're still in ... read more

10. ASOS Chunky Loafers in Black Price: £ 28 www.asos.com Buy now Description These loafers are available in sizes 2-11 and are less than £30.