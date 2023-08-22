  1. Home|
The Best Affordable School Uniform Available Online, To Help You Get Ready For September

Here's where to find everything you need, without spending a fortune.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted
John Lewis &amp; Partners Boys' Short Sleeved Stain Resistant Easy Care Shirt, Pack of 2
M&amp;S Girls' Permanent Pleats School Skirt (2-16 Yrs)
Matalan Kids 2 Pack Navy Crew Neck School Sweatshirts (3-13yrs)
Argos Grey Zip-Through Pinafore 4 Pack
John Lewis &amp; Partners Jogging Bottoms
Matalan Girls 2 Pack Grey Ribbed Tights (4-13yrs)
Skechers Kids Black Velocity Mary Jane Shoes
John Lewis &amp; Partners Boys' Adjustable Waist Stain Resistant Slim Fit School Trousers
Tu Blue Classic Gingham Dress 2 Pack
ASOS Chunky Loafers in Black
M&amp;S 3pk Girls' Easy Iron School Shirts (2-16 Yrs)
Matalan Girls 2 Pack Grey School Cardigans (3-13yrs)
John Lewis &amp; Partners Children's Cotton School PE Shorts
Tu Leather Twin Strap Micro-Fresh® School Shoes
New Look Girls Black Slim Fit Adjustable Waist School Trousers

You're on your summer holiday but have this nagging feeling about September (which technically is the end of next week but let's at least enjoy the bank holiday weekend before we freak out). With a new school year just around the corner, you're probably facing a whole list of things your children need before they go back. Given the speed at which they grow these days, it's highly likely this list includes new school uniform that doesn't cost a fortune.

Fear not – we've found the most affordable school uniform on offer that you can still buy, so your kids will be raring to go come September. And if you still have things to buy, make sure you check out the best school bags and the most affordable school shoes.

From M&S school uniform to John Lewis & Partners – which currently has a big sale on – and Matalan, here are the best places where you can still find school uniform to buy online...

SHOP: The Best School Uniform To Buy Online

1. John Lewis &amp; Partners Boys' Short Sleeved Stain Resistant Easy Care Shirt, Pack of 2

Price: £from £6

www.johnlewis.com

Description

John Lewis & Partners currently has 25% off a large range of school uniform, with the sale ending

2. M&amp;S Girls' Permanent Pleats School Skirt (2-16 Yrs)

Price: £from. £9

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

This skirt is available in grey, black, navy or green and the sizes should cover most school years.

3. Matalan Kids 2 Pack Navy Crew Neck School Sweatshirts (3-13yrs)

Price: £from £7

www.matalan.co.uk

Description

Available in six different colours and sizes 3-13 years, these jumpers are hard-wearing and

4. Argos Grey Zip-Through Pinafore 4 Pack

Price: £18

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Argos has some brilliant multipacks of everything from shirts to pinafore dresses. These are ideal

5. John Lewis &amp; Partners Jogging Bottoms

Price: £from £5.25

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Available from 3-16 years and in black or navy, these joggers are perfect for PE during the colder

6. Matalan Girls 2 Pack Grey Ribbed Tights (4-13yrs)

Price: £5

www.matalan.co.uk

Description

There are multiple colours of tights and socks available on Matalan's website – and all for around

7. Skechers Kids Black Velocity Mary Jane Shoes

Price: £39

www.newlook.com

Description

A comfortable shoe option that adheres to school uniform rules, these should last at least the

8. John Lewis &amp; Partners Boys' Adjustable Waist Stain Resistant Slim Fit School Trousers

Price: £from £6.75

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Available in grey, black, charcoal and navy, these trousers should last longer thanks to their

9. Tu Blue Classic Gingham Dress 2 Pack

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Feel super organised by buying uniform for the spring and summer months while they're still in

10. ASOS Chunky Loafers in Black

Price: £28

www.asos.com

Description

These loafers are available in sizes 2-11 and are less than £30.

11. M&amp;S 3pk Girls' Easy Iron School Shirts (2-16 Yrs)

Price: £from £10

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

These shirts are high quality and available in three different colours.

12. Matalan Girls 2 Pack Grey School Cardigans (3-13yrs)

Price: £from £9

www.matalan.co.uk

Description

There are six different colours of this multipack available.

13. John Lewis &amp; Partners Children's Cotton School PE Shorts

Price: £from £3

www.johnlewis.com

Description

These PE shorts are super affordable, starting at just £3.

14. Tu Leather Twin Strap Micro-Fresh® School Shoes

Price: £16

www.argos.co.uk

Description

These gender neutral school shoes are incredibly affordable and hard-wearing to boot.

15. New Look Girls Black Slim Fit Adjustable Waist School Trousers

Price: £11.19 (was £13.99)

www.newlook.com

Description

This handy adjustable waist means you won't (hopefully) need to replace these too soon.

READ MORE: The Politics Of The Back To School Photo

READ MORE: Emily Oster: The Value Of Letting Your Kids Do Things For Themselves

