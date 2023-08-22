The Best Affordable School Uniform Available Online, To Help You Get Ready For September

You're on your summer holiday but have this nagging feeling about September (which technically is the end of next week but let's at least enjoy the bank holiday weekend before we freak out). With a new school year just around the corner, you're probably facing a whole list of things your children need before they go back. Given the speed at which they grow these days, it's highly likely this list includes new school uniform that doesn't cost a fortune.
Fear not – we've found the most affordable school uniform on offer that you can still buy, so your kids will be raring to go come September. And if you still have things to buy, make sure you check out the best school bags and the most affordable school shoes.
From M&S school uniform to John Lewis & Partners – which currently has a big sale on – and Matalan, here are the best places where you can still find school uniform to buy online...
SHOP: The Best School Uniform To Buy Online
John Lewis & Partners currently has 25% off a large range of school uniform, with the sale ending
This skirt is available in grey, black, navy or green and the sizes should cover most school years.
Argos has some brilliant multipacks of everything from shirts to pinafore dresses. These are ideal
Available from 3-16 years and in black or navy, these joggers are perfect for PE during the colder
There are multiple colours of tights and socks available on Matalan's website – and all for around
A comfortable shoe option that adheres to school uniform rules, these should last at least the
Available in grey, black, charcoal and navy, these trousers should last longer thanks to their
Feel super organised by buying uniform for the spring and summer months while they're still in
These loafers are available in sizes 2-11 and are less than £30.
These shirts are high quality and available in three different colours.
There are six different colours of this multipack available.
These PE shorts are super affordable, starting at just £3.
These gender neutral school shoes are incredibly affordable and hard-wearing to boot.
This handy adjustable waist means you won't (hopefully) need to replace these too soon.
