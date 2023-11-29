What The Hell Actually Happened In Fashion In 2023, According To LYST’s Year In Review

A year ago, the juggernaut of maximalism, Alessandro Michele, announced his departure from Gucci after his seven year tenure. Since then, a new creative director, Sabato De Sarno has taken over, moving the Italian fashion house away from escapism and a lot closer to reality. And it doesn’t stop there. This year we’ve also collectively decided to ditch bottoms as a necessary item of clothing, eschewed designer stilettos for retro trainers and left nano bags behind in favour of everything-and-the-kitchen-sink hold-alls (or, ludicrously capacious bags, if you will). Turns out, fashion doesn't stand still for long and the global fashion search index, Lyst, kept track of all its movements. What was hot this year? Lyst’s ‘Year In Fashion’ report of 2023 has got the answers for you.

If you found yourself lusting after a certain pair of sheer ballet flats, you were not alone. Spearheaded by Alaïa’s and The Row’s mesh soles, celebrities and consumers went head over (no) heels for the barely-there shoes.

And speaking of shoes, 2023 could easily be coined the year of the Adidas Samba trainers, which quickly shot to pole position of this year’s most popular off-duty kicks.

On the luxury front, the Spanish brand Loewe came in hot with this year’s most popular logo, most prominently featured on the brand’s 1% tank top. The award of the hottest brand, however, went to Prada’s sister brand, Miu Miu, the origin of the neoprene hoodie and the no-pants-look, as seen on Emma Corrin.

Emma Corrin ©Getty

Surprisingly, the luxury-laden report gives the spot of the hottest bag of the year to a £14.90 steal. You probably are already familiar with it: Uniqlo’s round shoulder bag took TikTok by storm has since remained an internet sensation.

The entertainment platform TikTok was instrumental in the creation of some other fashion moments, too, like the true-crime story of the Tabi Swiper in New York, capturing the (short) attention span of the ever-scrolling youth.

Kylie Jenner ©Getty

Elsewhere Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour outfits held us in a chokehold, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were crowned the most fashionable couple. Jacquemus’ virtual reality campaign, featuring XXL bags driving through the streets of Paris, was named the campaign of the year and Kylie Jenner took home the title of the No.1 front row dresser, courtesy of a controversy-sparking faux lion head dress by Schiaparelli.

Gwyneth Paltrow ©Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom appearance (bone broth, anyone?) kept us entertained for at least a few days and her stealth wealth courtroom looks quickly became synonymous with fashion’s craze for quiet luxury and our obsession. Have we missed anything? Oh, the rising stars of course. Netflix fans went wild for everybody’s darling, Kit Connor, while the fashion crowd set out for the daring creations of the designer Dilara Findikoglu, which is ‘the brand to watch’, according to Lyst. Keep your eyes peeled.