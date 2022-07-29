Is Matching Couples Dressing Actually Cool Now – Or Is It Still The Naffest Thing Ever?

Picture the scene. You arrive at a restaurant where your date is already waiting for you and realise that you're both wearing blue. It's a coincidence but to other diners will definitely look like a coordinated effort. Are you horrified, wondering if the person you're meeting has a jumper in their bag that's not blue, or trying to figure out what would be a good background so that you can post about it later on Instagram? No judgement but, historically at least, couples dressing is something of a grey area when it comes to good taste.

Adam and Paige ©ITV

If you're a celebrity, it's fair game. The Beckhams, after all, were once the masters of 'his and hers' outfits, taking motorcycle leathers to iconic new heights in 1999, and their son, Brooklyn, has carried on their legacy with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. As part of their lavish wedding in Miami, the couple wore matching white outfits the evening before, perhaps copying his parents' appearance at 2003's MTV Awards.

Ekin-Su and Davide ©ITV

Can normal people do it without looking like they're trying too hard? Over to Love Island, where 'date night' saw all three couples wearing matching outfits. For Dami and Indiyah, it was a red (her scarlet dress was by villa-favourite House of CB). Davide and Ekin-Su, front-runners according to the bookies, wore soft-serve white and cream. Adam and Paige, finally, wore contrasting blues (pastel for her, peacock for him), which also happened to match the sea surrounding them.

Dami and Indiyah ©ITV