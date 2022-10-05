Nicolas Ghesquière Closes Paris Fashion Week With A ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection At Louis Vuitton

Enter The Fairground

Louis Vuitton SS23 ©Getty

At La Louvre’s Cour Carrée, guests took their seats around a circular 'monster-flower' set, created by the artist Philippe Parreno, the guest designer for the show’s scenography. With moving mirrors that reflected the front row, the circus-style tent, inspired by theme parks and travelling circuses, was filled with the house’s familiar faces including Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connolly, Lea Seydoux and Gemma Chan. It was a family affair for Leslie Mann, who attended with her two daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow.

Gemma Chan ©Getty

Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson ©Getty

The Mood

It’s no easy feat to close fashion month – a four-week global circuit taking in hundreds of shows, appointments and events – but Louis Vuitton’s star-studded show and high production value never fails to disappoint. The soundtrack, a remix of Work it and King of My Castle, mixed by TEPR, and what felt like a line-up of Nicolas Ghesquière’s ‘Greatest Hits’ was an upbeat, confident end to a month dominated by viral gimmicks and celebrity cameos.

Louis Vuitton SS23 ©Getty

The Inspiration? Disrupted Femininity

Fresh from extending his contract with Louis Vuitton for another five years, Ghesquière showed a collection which celebrated his design signatures. Bubble textures, enlarged shapes and gigantic zippers (the designer told Vogue that they’re the largest ever manufactured) felt like quintessential Ghesquière – a designer whose experimental play with shapes and textures has defined his work both at Balenciaga and during the past five years at Louis Vuitton – and warranted a standing ovation from the crowd.

Louis Vuitton SS23 ©Getty

Louis Vuitton SS23 ©Getty

What do we want? The accessories! The signature Vachetta leather luggage tags were enlarged, as were the key holders. Easy-walking, chunky boots were a delight after a season of tumultuous, unwearable heels while utilitarian external pockets – another trend seen at Miu Miu – was proof the collection is made for women-on-the-go.

Louis Vuitton SS23 ©Getty