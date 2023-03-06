Louis Vuitton Leaned Into ‘French Girl Style’ For Its Autumn/Winter Collection

At today’s Louis Vuitton show, one of the city’s most anticipated runways, hosted inside the Musee D’Orsay, designer Nicolas Ghesquiere tapped into classic French style with a collection inspired by the cobblestone streets of Paris. C’est chic, non?

©Getty

What is French style?

It’s a question editors and buyers have been mulling over all week, as designers from Saint Laurent to Balenciaga returned to the classicism one associates with perennial French fashion. According to LV’s show notes, it’s ‘sophistication with a dilettante’s air. French allure is a trompe l’oeil. The French touch never fails to captivate.’ In wardrobing terms, perforated and reprinted leathers were reworked to look like classic tailoring fabrics, and pinstripes left the boardroom, remade in pleated A-line mini dresses.

Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2023 ©Getty

Cashmeres, flannels, tweed and grain du poudre wool were fashioned in draped tailoring and belted dresses with exaggerated sweetheart necklines, while luxe leather pants peeped out beneath sculptural single-breasted outerwear. Cannetille embroidery, found on almost every type of French ceremonial uniform, added a luxurious touch, while the cobblestone-proof boots – from ankle to knee-length in ‘bleu, blanc and rouge’, represented the colours of the French flag.

<meta charset="utf-8">Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2023 ©Getty

Artist Phillipe Parreno designed the show’s sceneography for the second season running; aiming to intertwine the show and the surroundings (the runway was fashioned to look like a Parisian cobblestone street), each model wore an acoustic device, capturing their heartbeats or footsteps as well as noise from the city outside from rain to sirens.

<meta charset="utf-8">Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2023 ©Getty

The FROW shut down PFW

A 45-minute show delay can only mean one thing; there’s a superstar en route. Fresh from her recent triumphant return to the red carpet, Zendaya and her shiny new bob bounced into Musee D’Orsay in a tiger-print short suit and bra top. Who’s worried about sub-zero temperatures in Paris when you’re Zendaya? She joined long-term fans of the house; Sophie Turner, the Haim sisters, Sarah Paulson and Emma Stone. Pharrell Williams, recently announced as the creative director of the brand’s menswear, also took a front row seat – all eyes on him ahead of his June debut.