Arket’s New Collection Nails French-Woman Chic

Arket's new collection is a whole mood. And that mood, despite the brand hailing from Sweden, is French. The edit, which is rather fittingly called 'Stripes Revisited', contains multiple riffs on the classic Breton. If you've always envied the French - for their food but also for their fashion - this collection is right up your street (or should that be rue?) because of its pared-back yet polished take on everyday dressing.