Arket’s New Collection Nails French-Woman Chic

The definition of elegant yet everyday.

arket
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

Arket's new collection is a whole mood. And that mood, despite the brand hailing from Sweden, is French. The edit, which is rather fittingly called 'Stripes Revisited', contains multiple riffs on the classic Breton. If you've always envied the French - for their food but also for their fashion - this collection is right up your street (or should that be rue?) because of its pared-back yet polished take on everyday dressing.

Looking for a transitional coat to wear from now until the start of summer? Arket's single-breasted style, made of a cotton-linen blend, feels oh-so-elegant and easy. Searching for a sweater dress? This collection has two superlative options - one made of jersey, one of knit - both of which are striped.

Gallery

SHOP: Arket's New Collection

Striped Jersey Dress
1 of 12

This striped jersey dress, hitting that sweet spot between the knee and ankle, is the definition of easy-breezy.

Cut-Out Jumper
2 of 12

The Breton jumper gets a subtle twist with this super cool shoulder cut-out.

Small Leather Bucket Bag
3 of 12

The French woman loves a tan leather bag - and this bucket style feels like the simple statement your accessories wardrobe needs.

Rib-Knitted Cotton Jumper
4 of 12

There are navy jumpers and then there are navy jumpers. This one is the latter.

Leather Loafers
5 of 12

A pair of ruched leather loafers is the chicest style on the spectrum of shoes. Really.

Cotton Linen Coat
6 of 12

This single-breasted trench coat, made of a cotton-linen blend, feels everyday yet elegant.

Oversized Cotton Jumper
7 of 12

Wear this striped jumper slightly oversized for added cool-girl edge.

Knitted Contrast Stitching Jacket
8 of 12

The contrast-stitching on this knitted jacket adds a little extra something - don't you think?

Low Relaxed Jeans
9 of 12

This whole outfit, held together with these low-slung jeans, feels very French.

Lace-Up Derby Flats
10 of 12

These lace-up leather shoes are this season's move-on from the ballet pump.

Knitted Dress
11 of 12

It's perfect sweater dress weather at the moment - cold but not too cold - and this style gets our vote.

High Flared Stretch Jeans
12 of 12

Wear these high-waisted jeans with a braided tan belt.

