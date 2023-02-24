Arket’s New Collection Nails French-Woman Chic

Arket's new collection is a whole mood. And that mood, despite the brand hailing from Sweden, is French. The edit, which is rather fittingly called 'Stripes Revisited', contains multiple riffs on the classic Breton. If you've always envied the French - for their food but also for their fashion - this collection is right up your street (or should that be rue?) because of its pared-back yet polished take on everyday dressing.
Looking for a transitional coat to wear from now until the start of summer? Arket's single-breasted style, made of a cotton-linen blend, feels oh-so-elegant and easy. Searching for a sweater dress? This collection has two superlative options - one made of jersey, one of knit - both of which are striped.
SHOP: Arket's New Collection
This striped jersey dress, hitting that sweet spot between the knee and ankle, is the definition of easy-breezy.
The Breton jumper gets a subtle twist with this super cool shoulder cut-out.
The French woman loves a tan leather bag - and this bucket style feels like the simple statement your accessories wardrobe needs.
There are navy jumpers and then there are navy jumpers. This one is the latter.
A pair of ruched leather loafers is the chicest style on the spectrum of shoes. Really.
This single-breasted trench coat, made of a cotton-linen blend, feels everyday yet elegant.
Wear this striped jumper slightly oversized for added cool-girl edge.
The contrast-stitching on this knitted jacket adds a little extra something - don't you think?
This whole outfit, held together with these low-slung jeans, feels very French.
These lace-up leather shoes are this season's move-on from the ballet pump.
It's perfect sweater dress weather at the moment - cold but not too cold - and this style gets our vote.
Wear these high-waisted jeans with a braided tan belt.