This Is How The Designers At London Fashion Week Paid Tribute To The Queen

At yesterday's opening show, Daniel W. Fletcher, the designer kicked off - not just the night but London Fashion Week - with a minute's silence for the Queen. The setting was the basement ballroom of The Londoner, which, rather appropriately was carpeted with black. Fletcher - whose collection, Stand and Deliver, was an homage to the figures that have made a home in London - sent out a modern morning suit for his first look; a solemn tribute to the Queen, with a singular armband worn on the left sleeve. With his typical sense of flair, the suit wasn't worn with a tie but simply with a black button-down and stomper-style brogues.

©Chris Yates

It was a strong start - King's Road punks, Savile Row tailors, Soho's late-night characters and, of course, the royal family all served as inspiration to Fletcher - to what is set to be a rather unprecedented LFW. The British Fashion Council confirmed earlier this week that the show would go on, albeit with significant alterations to the schedule to ensure that the entire event is in keeping with the national mood. Several designers are expected to use their slot to pay tribute to the Queen, whose funeral is being held on Monday, including Fletcher, Michael Halpern and Richard Quinn, who was the first recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design.

At Harris Reed, Adam Lambert, who performed at this year's Platinum Party at the Palace, alongside Queen, sung a powerful rendition of Who Wants to Live Forever. Lily McMenamy closed the demi-couture slow as the bride, wearing a micro version of his famous hoop skirts that fanned outwards, as well as a similarly giant hat made in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. In her hands was a bouquet of lily of the valley, a flower that's known as a symbol of joy, as well as rebirth. It was also a favourite of the Queen's.

The finale look at Harris Reed ©Marc Hibbert

'A lot of deep consideration went into understanding and reevaluating the times that we are in and wanting to make sure that the show felt very appropriate, but also, in a polite way, the show must go on,' Reed told Grazia. 'The finale look features lily of the valley, the Queen’s favourite flower, as our nod to her 70-year reign.'