Did Lila Moss Just Dive Into Mum’s Archive For The Fashion Awards 2023?

When you live in an age that's obsessed with the '90s, your poster woman of choice will probably be Kate Moss. So what if your mum actually is Kate Moss?! The only thing that makes sense, surely, is to quite literally copy-and-paste her best outfits into your own wardrobe, right? Lila Moss did exactly that at tonight's The Fashion Awards, arriving in a silver slip dress that will immediately have sent fans of her mum's for a walk down memory lane.

Lila Moss attends The Fashion Awards 2023 ©Getty

Cast your mind back to 1993. Kate Moss was 19 - and already the coolest girl at every party thanks to her glorious personal style. At one particular soiree, Moss made headlines for wearing a silver slip dress that was so see-through that you could see her black knickers underneath. Actually, it was entirely by accident. ‘I went with Jimmy B and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!’ she told Vogue.

Kate Moss in 1993 ©Getty