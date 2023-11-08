Kim Kardashian Shines At The Swarovski Flagship Opening

It perhaps shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Kim Kardashian - the woman who's worn the same crystal-embellished gown as Marilyn Monroe - has a rather dazzling underwear drawer. And its high-shine factor is thanks to the brand new collaboration to end all collaborations: Swarovski x SKIMS.

Kardashian's A-list invitees arrived in a fleet of silver taxis to the jewellery label's new flagship store on Fifth Avenue, which doubled up as a celebration of the collab. Kardashian quite literally stopped traffic in a crystal halter-neck top and micro mini, topping off the look with a pair of cotton boxers from Swarovski x SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian ©David X Prutting/BFA

Gwyneth Paltrow wore the collab's twinkling body chains over a white corset dress, walking the silver carpet alongside creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert. Engelbert is a particular fan of the jewellery made with chunky octagonal crystals, as you'd expect. 'I am very proud of the body jewellery pieces, and especially love the Y Body Chain. It is so easy to wear and comes with extra links so it can fit and flatter each individual perfectly. The body jewellery also represents a new category for Swarovski, expanding the possibilities of what our brand can be,' she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The silver step-and-repeat was a who's who of hot. Ashley Graham sizzled in the same body chain, as well as wearing the sold-out silver mesh dress to blow kisses to the bank of photographers.

Ashley Graham

Other guests included Emma Roberts, Indya Moore, Georgia May Jagger, Freida Pinto and Cynthia Erivo, who styled her body jewellery with a black polo neck and wide-legged grey slacks for an elevated take on the everyday. That's the thing about Swarovski x SKIMS - it's designed to be worn in a multitude of ways, in, out, dressed up or dressed down. 'The collection defies traditional categories, but each piece is a celebration of the human body. The chains are glittering adornments that can be worn in many different ways and combined with our jewellery pieces. The ready-to-wear is also very versatile - it can be worn on its own or layered, inside and out,' said Engelbert.

As to why she wanted to work with Kardashian, Engelbert said: 'Kim embodies the spirit of incredible independent women who have a strong sense of self-expression and a bold approach to life, which perfectly aligns with the essence of Swarovski.'