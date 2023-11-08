The Art Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Everything Shower’

Whether it’s a lunch of bone broth or those vagina candles, Gwyneth Paltrow has rustled a few organically-reared feathers in her time, unwittingly othering herself from the proletariat. But when the Goop founder posted her ‘everything shower’ routine on social media recently, she spoke to the masses. ‘Have you ever taken an “everything shower” routine, where you feel so incredibly exfoliated and everything is shiny and squeaky clean?’ she asked.

The search term is now blowing up on TikTok, with derms and influencers alike taking to the platform to show thousands how it’s done. Mood lifting and time saving, turning your daily shower into a full-body valet is not only smart, it’s just the antidote we need right now. Whether you’re prepping for a holiday or seeking to spark joy in this midsummer weather blip, follow these seven steps to getting glowy, head to toe.

STEP 1: THE NIGHT BEFORE

Assuming you cleanse and moisturise before bed, take another few moments to oil your scalp. Spoilt for Choice Multi-tasking Hair Oil with Rosemary Oil by Larry King Hair, £55, is loaded with rosemary oil, which is currently trending for its growth-boosting abilities. Use the dropper to apply directly to your scalp and massage it in well. If you’ve got time, wrap your hair in a hot steamy towel for 20 minutes to help the the ingredients penetrate (wet a towel, ring it out and pop in the microwave for one steam from the shower to open up your minute) – try Act+Acre’s Intelligent Hair Towel, £26. Otherwise, tie your hair up and don a shower cap to save your sheets.

STEP 2: DRY BODY BRUSH

Dry body brushing, for those who are uninitiated, is the act of passing hardish bristles in upward and downward strokes (towards the heart) over dry skin. It seems counterintuitive, but is superior to using a loofah or body puff, as it helps with lymphatic drainage (the body’s natural way of removing toxins) and sloughs off the dry top layer of skin, leaving it prepped for body care ingredients. The feeling, albeit scratchy at first, is invigorating and oddly addictive. Gywneth’s ergonomically designed GOOP G.TOX Ultimate Dry Brush, £22, is an elite version of this bathroom basic.

STEP 3: DOUBLE SHAMPOO

If you’ve followed step one, you’ll need to double shampoo. Garnier’s Ultimate Blends Hair Food range, £6, uses 97% natural origin ingredients that are silicone free, meaning you won’t be left with build-up. Shampoo one is for lifting oil residue, loosening dirt, styling products and pollutants; shampoo two is for a final refresh and that feelgood

lather. At this stage, add a massage brush into the mix to stimulate your scalp and boost blood flow. The Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager, £16, is easy to grip and manipulate. Don’t skip this step, it provides a moment of mindfulness and helps to unburden tight hair follicles so that nutrients can flow freely to the area, encouraging healthy hair growth. Rinse and apply conditioner, or a hair mask should you need more moisture. Twist hair up and secure with a hair claw. You’re not done yet.

STEP 4: SCRUB AND SMOOTH

While your conditioner is sinking in, step aside and apply a body scrub, allowing steam from the shower to open up your pores. Try Necessaire The Body Exfoliator Eucalyptus, £30, made with volcanic pumice particles and chemical exfoliants (AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs). Cleanse it all off with an uplifting, scented shower gel. Molton Brown’s Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel, £25, is a crowd pleaser that is both zingy and grounding. Shave, if you do so, with the suds.

STEP 5: BRUSH AND BRUSH

Rinse out your conditioner and, if your hair is prone to tangles, brush it through with a wide-toothed comb or kind-to-hair tool like the Wetbrush Go Green Detangler, £10, from the bottom up, so as not to tear strands. If you haven’t already, brush your teeth, and since we’re being thorough, it pays to keep a nail brush close by. Use it to excavate every particle out from under your fingernails, moisturising cuticles with your go-to hand cream once you step out.

STEP 6: MICRO COLD PLUNGE

Avoid washing your face in hot water, it can cause broken capillaries. Turn the dial towards cold and cleanse in a tepid flow using a skin-barrier-friendly face wash that won’t strip the skin. Byoma’s Creamy Jelly Cleanser, £10.99, is one such buy. Or try The Outset’s Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, £32. Leave your face in the cold water stream for as long as you can stand it (studies show that dunking your face in a bowl of ice water has as much impact on your energy and mood as immersing your whole body in a cold plunge) and treat your hair to a cold rinse, too – it’ll close the shaft and boost shine.

STEP 7: SEAL THE DEAL

Step out from the shower and, while skin is still damp, apply a body serum or oil. It’s an investment, but Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-ageing Body Serum, £170, is on another level. It combines hyaluronic acid with the sort of strengthening peptides and actives usually reserved for top-tier face serums, affording a non-greasy body glow. Alternatively, Clarins Aroma Tonic Hydrating Oil-Balm, £35, is like a posh Vicks VapoRub for your limbs, combining the energising scent of organic field mint, geranium and rosemary with deeply moisturising agents like shea butter and hazelnut oil for a glossy finish that lasts.