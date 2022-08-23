How Much Is Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe Actually Worth?

As one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate Middleton's wardrobe is seriously hard-working. Whether she's attending a red carpet premiere, and is escorted up the stairs by Tom Cruise, or cheering from the stands at the Commonwealth Games, she always chooses something polished and perfectly appropriate. But have you ever wondered how much her most influential outfits are actually worth? SO-SURE, the insurance provider, has crunched the numbers. Analysing social media, as well as data from Google Trends, SO-SURE looked at the royal's most 'talked-about' appearances, then calculated what their insurance value would be. Can you guess which one clocked in at nearly £15,000? Keep scrolling to find out.
SEE: How Much Are Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Outfits Of 2022 Worth?
At this year's Commonwealth Games, Middleton wore sharp tailoring from Alexander McQueen, with an insurance value of £4,962.
At the star-studded premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops with a black-and-white gown by Roland Mouret. SO-SURE has estimated that its insurance value, bearing in mind that searches for 'bardot dresses' increased by 263%, is £14,960.
She packed several stunning gowns on the royal tour earlier this year. But it's this frosted blue creation by Philippa Lepley, which she wore in the Bahamas, that has been given an insurance value of £12,700.
For this year's Easter Sunday, Middleton matched her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a powder blue dress coat by Emilia Wickstead. The insurance value? £8,177.