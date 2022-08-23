How Much Is Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe Actually Worth?

As one of the most photographed women in the world, Kate Middleton's wardrobe is seriously hard-working. Whether she's attending a red carpet premiere, and is escorted up the stairs by Tom Cruise, or cheering from the stands at the Commonwealth Games, she always chooses something polished and perfectly appropriate. But have you ever wondered how much her most influential outfits are actually worth? SO-SURE, the insurance provider, has crunched the numbers. Analysing social media, as well as data from Google Trends, SO-SURE looked at the royal's most 'talked-about' appearances, then calculated what their insurance value would be. Can you guess which one clocked in at nearly £15,000? Keep scrolling to find out.