Kate Middleton Packed Two Spectacular Gowns For The Royal Wedding In Jordan

If you're scrolling through your calendar and trying to strategise what to wear for the nine weddings you've got this summer, you might be in need of outfit inspiration. And it's come in the form of the Princess of Wales. Fresh from last month's coronation, Kate is back at the vanguard of occasionwear at the royal wedding in Jordan, wearing not one but two head-turning looks to celebrate the union of Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Zahran Palace in Amman ©Alamy

Having said that they might serve as inspiration for this summer's wedding circuit, however, you might be at risk of upstaging the bride unless said bride is an A-lister. The Princess of Wales' first frock - ahem, gown - was a high-necked, pleated-sleeve number by Elie Saab, the famous couturier from Lebanon, which created quite the photo opportunity as she walked through the manicured gardens of the Zahran Palace.

For the reception, Kate plumped for a sequinned gown by one of her favourite eveningwear designers, Jenny Packham, accessorising with a choice piece from the Crown Jewels: the Lover's Knot Tiara. She also wore the Greville Chandelier Earrings, a pair of diamond shoulder-dusters that belonged to the late Queen, a wedding gift from her mother.