These Are The Princess Of Wales’ Most Influential Dresses Of 2022

It's been a stellar year in the wardrobe of the Princess of Wales. But what's been her best look? It's almost impossible to be objective - or is it? Thanks to Karen Millen, who crunched the numbers on Google Trends, we can now tell you definitively which of her dresses were the most influential (aka generated the most searches on Google) in 2022.
SEE: The Princess Of Wales' Most Influential Dresses Of 2022
The Queen's state funeral meant top-to-toe black, as well as hats with or without veils, for the royal family. And the Princess of Wales' choice - a bespoke coat dress from Alexander McQueen - is her most influential dress of 2022.
Tory Burch's tiered sundress was the perfect choice for a beach visit in Belize - and was the second most popular of her dresses in 2022.
For a visit during the period of mourning to Windsor Castle, she wore this elegant pencil dress from one of her favourite dress labels, Jenny Packham.
This Roland Mouret gown - the definition of a modern princess dress that she wore to the starry premiere of Top Gun: Maverick - narrowly missed out on gold, silver and bronze.
Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, but people also loved this hot pink dress by Stella McCartney, which clocked in at number 5.
Rixo's zebra-print dress, which sits at the slightly more affordable end of her wardrobe was an instant hit when she brought it out in The Bahamas.
This Roksanda dress, which she wore to the ladies' final at Wimbledon, was a sure-fire way to ensure all eyes were on the royal box.
At this year's Order of the Garter, she chose another coat dress from Alexander McQueen, matching its periwinkle shade to her teardrop-shaped hat from Juliette Botterill.
This emerald dress, chosen for her first official portrait with the the-Prince William, is from The Vampire's Wife.
This was just one of the dresses she wore for her 40th birthday portrait taken by Paolo Roversi. It was, of course, from Alexander McQueen, which means the designer has managed to win three out of 10.