Kate Middleton Wears High Street Earrings To The EE BAFTAs 2023

The Princess of Wales never misses an opportunity to prove that she's the master of high-low dressing - even at the EE BAFTAs 2023. For tonight's ceremony, which she attended with her husband the Prince of Wales, Kate paired her designer gown (what looks like a nifty rewear from Alexander McQueen) with earrings that cost a grand total of £17.99. From Zara. And while the exact pair is sadly sold out, there's plenty of other head-turning - quite literally - pieces still in stock that will also leave you with change from a £20.

Kate Middleton at 2023's BAFTAs ©Getty

The most noticeable thing about the whole outfit, besides the shoulder-grazing earrings, was the pair of gloves. Hollywood has been obsessed with this trend for some time now - Sheila Atim's also wearing a silver pair on tonight's red carpet - but royalty has tended to play it safer with wrist-length styles. Except, of course, for Princess Diana. Kate must have been paying homage to her mother-in-law, who was a great believer in matching your gloves to your gown.

Kate Middleton wearing earrings from Zara ©Getty