H&M Announces Designer Collaboration With Rabanne

Nocturnal animals listen up: last night, H&M has unveiled its next designer collaboration with the French brand Rabanne (formerly Paco Rabanne), launching just in time for party season.

H&M X Rabanne is already the second designer collaboration with the Swedish high-street giant this year, following H&M x Mugler which launched a few months back. The French house known famous for its metal disc dresses and chainmail going-out bags, is set to end the year on a high for the conglomerate.

Julien Dossena and Ann-Sofie Johansson ©Courtesty of H&M

Julien Dossena, the creative director at Rabanne, is following a long line-up of boldface designer names such as Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace, Marni and Jimmy Choo, by joining forces with H&M - here’s what we know so far.

When Does H&M X Rabanne Launch?

The news have have been broken today and die-hard fans are already marking 9 November in their calendars. As always, the collection will be available online and in selected stores.

What Will H&M X Rabanne Look Like?

We’re yet to see the full collection but given previous collections, this one, too, will feature some of the house’s iconic pieces, aka. chainmail dresses, bags and tops, apt for the party season ahead.

©Getty Images

How Much Does H&M X Rabanne Cost?

The good news? H&M designer collaborations tend to come in at less lofty price points. So, if you’re looking to make a somewhat affordable designer investment - this is your chance.