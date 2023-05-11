  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

H&M X Mugler: You Can Finally Shop The Full Collection And This Is What We Want To Buy

Launching today, the high street retailer's latest designer collab is a guaranteed cult classic.

H&M x Mugler
by Julia Harvey and Natalie Hammond |
Posted on

After months of hype - including a music video and a blockbuster show in New York - H&M x Mugler is finally launching today.

After the catwalk extravaganza, which was staged in the city's historic Park Avenue Armory, guests were invited to shop the collab, meaning they could get their hands on the soon-to-be cult pieces almost a month before they were due to drop. Cue (organised) chaos which saw the corseted zip-up hoodie (£79.99), the gloved mini dresses (£99.99), the spiral jeans (£119.99) and the sheer bodysuits (£119.99) flying off the pop-up shelves.

What's so exciting about this particular collaboration with Mugler, now designed under creative director Casey Cadwallader, is that a lot of the pieces are almost exact replicas of famous designs of Thierry Mugler, the brand's founder, but for a fraction of the price. The velvet dress, with a sculpted neckline and waist, for example is remake of an iconic design from the '80s. It was worn by a troupe of models led by Eva Herzigova, and, up close, almost looks identical to the original. The clincher? The vintage version is going for $20,000 on resale platform 1stDibs, according to Casey, whereas the collab's is £229.99.

1. Velvet Dress

Velvet Dress

more

Description

This velvet dress is a remake from the archives of Mugler. It really stands up to the original

Velvet Dress
Slide 1 of 1

more

The leather coats, the collab's most expensive pieces, are also worth the investment. I administered the 'touch test' and can happily confirm that not only do they feel buttery smooth but they look so much more expensive than the price tag (£499 for the teal leather trench coat; £299 for the cropped leather jacket).

2. Leather Trench Coat

Leather Trench Coat

more

Description

This trench is based off an original design at Mugler, but with a much more palatable price tag

Leather Trench Coat
Slide 1 of 1

more

The tailoring, another signature of Mugler's, is also something special. Pamela Anderson wore the single-breasted blazer on the step-and-repeat before the show (£149.99). Cut with sharp shoulders and a slightly cinched waist, it's the definition of modern power dressing. I can also vouch for the punky blazer threaded with pins and chains that was worn by Chloë Sevigny (£229.99), while the black blazer with a panel of sheer corsetry is ideal for after-dark dressing thanks to a seriously flattering fit that enhances the bust and accentuates the waist.

3. Black Blazer

Black Blazer

more

Description

Pamela Anderson wore this sleek black blazer on the step-and-repeat before the show.

Black Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

more

4. Pink Blazer

Pink Blazer

more

Description

Threaded with punky chains and pins, this collarless blazer is the definition of cool-girl.

Pink Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

more

5. Black Corset Blazer

Black Corset Blazer

more

Description

Sharp tailoring is a house signature at Mugler, which makes this corseted blazer a future

Black Corset Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

more

Last month's immersive show-slash-concert for almost 1,000 guests was an excellent way to see the clothes in action. At the press conference earlier that day, Casey hinted that it was going to be something extraordinary. 'I was here very late last night making sure it's going to be amazing, he said. Well, he wasn't wrong.

Shygirl H&M x Mugler
Shygirl on the red carpet ©H&M x Mugler

Not only did he secure an all-star front row (Lourdes Leon, Pamela Anderson and Chloë Sevigny, who sat next to each other in the collab's sexy, whip-smart tailoring), but he also had a who's who of the world's hottest supermodels walking (Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Alva Claire and Eva Herzigova) in amongst a trio of powerhouse music performances by Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater, who formed their very girl band for the finale.

H&M x Mugler
©H&M x Mugler

Founded by Manfred Thierry Mugler, the brand has always taken a high-octane approach to glamour. Remember Cardi B's iconic oyster dress at 2019's Grammy Awards? Yep, that was by Mugler, who, according to the press release, was a designer who 'pre-empted the themes of body positivity, gender fluidity, transformation and confidence that dominate fashion now'.

According to his bio on Business of Fashion, Casey studied architecture until an internship changed the course of his career. That internship was at Marc Jacobs - and he then went on to work in the design teams at some of the most influential contemporary brands in the market (Loewe, Narciso Rodriguez and Acne Studios). In January 2018, he was appointed as the creative director of Mugler, where he has continued the legacy of Manfred. (The founder was actually involved in the very early stages of the collaboration before his passing in January 2022, which means it really unites the house's history with its present and future.)

H&M x Mugler
©H&M x Mugler

When Can I Buy H&M x Mugler?

The collection is available from today (in store and online).

How Much Does H&M x Mugler Cost?

Prices start from £34.99 for accessories like silk scarves and star earrings, while the most expensive pieces are the leather trench coats for £499.

What Will H&M x Mugler Look Like?

H&M x Mugler
©H&M x Mugler

'It is truly an honour to collaborate with H&M,' says Casey. 'The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.'

'Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today's fashion landscape,' says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

From corsets to bodysuits and sculptural denim, it's really a hall of fame when it comes to house signatures, with strong shoulders, a snatched waist, 'an ode to curves and lines of the body'. Above all, it's a 'tribute to confidence.'

SEE: The H&M X Mugler Collection

6. Black Miniskirt

Black Miniskirt

more

Description

You could wear this micro mini with the collab's spangled tights or simply with a white T-shirt.

Black Miniskirt
Slide 1 of 1

more

7. Leather Bag

Black Leather Bag

more

Description

This leather tote bag is large enough to carry your laptop, lunch and possibly enough clothes for

Black Leather Bag
Slide 1 of 1

more

8. Black Leggings

Black Leggings

more

Description

These black leggings are definitely more exciting than your average pair.

Black Leggings
Slide 1 of 1

more

9. Star Earrings

Star Earrings

more

Description

Shaped like the designer brand's famous perfume, Angel, these earrings get five stars from us.

Star Earrings
Slide 1 of 1

more

10. Silk Scarf

Silk Scarf

more

Description

H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson tied this little silk scarf around her neck at the collaboration's press

Silk Scarf
Slide 1 of 1

more

11. Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-Leg Jeans

more

Description

These spiral jeans, where the fabric snakes around the wearer's legs, are a hallmark of Casey's.

Straight-Leg Jeans
Slide 1 of 1

more

12. Gloved Mini Dress

Gloved Mini Dress

more

Description

Model Jill Kortleve wore a version of this gloved mini dress on the catwalk and it's truly a

Gloved Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

more

13. Spiral Necklace

Spiral Necklace

more

Description

This striking collar necklace will kick your accessories game into the next level.

Spiral Necklace
Slide 1 of 1

more

14. 'M' Belt

'M' Belt

more

Description

For die-hard fans of Mugler, the initial belt is a must.

'M' Belt
Slide 1 of 1

more

15. Black Corset Top

Black Corset Top

more

Description

Dua Lipa has worn the designer version of this black corset top - and you almost can't tell the

Black Corset Top
Slide 1 of 1

more

16. Pink Miniskirt

Pink Miniskirt

more

Description

And the matching miniskirt is equally fabulous.

Pink Miniskirt
Slide 1 of 1

more

17. Cropped Leather Jacket

Cropped Leather Jacket

more

Description

Buy into this season's leather jacket trend with this cropped take.

Cropped Leather Jacket
Slide 1 of 1

more

18. Sheer Gloves

Sheer Gloves

more

Description

The A-list has become obsessed with wearing gloves on the red carpet. Why not dip into the trend

Sheer Gloves
Slide 1 of 1

more

19. Cropped Denim Jacket

Cropped Denim Jacket

more

Description

This contoured and cropped denim jacket is one of our favourite pieces in the collection.

Cropped Denim Jacket
Slide 1 of 1

more

20. Black Mini Dress

Black Mini Dress

more

Description

Can you imagine a better dress to wear on your birthday?

Black Mini Dress
Slide 1 of 1

more

21. Strapless Evening Gown

Black mesh dress

more

Description

Watch heads spin as you enter the room with this dress. This mesh design is inspired by a

Black mesh dress
Slide 1 of 1

more

22. Teardrop Earrings

Teardrop Earrings

more

Description

A bold accessory to add some edge to an evening look.

Teardrop Earrings
Slide 1 of 1

more

23. Bolero Gloves

Black gloves

more

Description

These glamorous gloves add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Black gloves
Slide 1 of 1

more

24. Corset-Waist Zip-Through Hoodie

Corset Hoodie

more

Description

Cool meets causal, a zip-through hoodie with a figure-flaunting corset waist detail.

Corset Hoodie
Slide 1 of 1

more
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us