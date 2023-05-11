H&M X Mugler: You Can Finally Shop The Full Collection And This Is What We Want To Buy

by Julia Harvey and Natalie Hammond |

After months of hype - including a music video and a blockbuster show in New York - H&M x Mugler is finally launching today.

After the catwalk extravaganza, which was staged in the city's historic Park Avenue Armory, guests were invited to shop the collab, meaning they could get their hands on the soon-to-be cult pieces almost a month before they were due to drop. Cue (organised) chaos which saw the corseted zip-up hoodie (£79.99), the gloved mini dresses (£99.99), the spiral jeans (£119.99) and the sheer bodysuits (£119.99) flying off the pop-up shelves.

What's so exciting about this particular collaboration with Mugler, now designed under creative director Casey Cadwallader, is that a lot of the pieces are almost exact replicas of famous designs of Thierry Mugler, the brand's founder, but for a fraction of the price. The velvet dress, with a sculpted neckline and waist, for example is remake of an iconic design from the '80s. It was worn by a troupe of models led by Eva Herzigova, and, up close, almost looks identical to the original. The clincher? The vintage version is going for $20,000 on resale platform 1stDibs, according to Casey, whereas the collab's is £229.99.

The leather coats, the collab's most expensive pieces, are also worth the investment. I administered the 'touch test' and can happily confirm that not only do they feel buttery smooth but they look so much more expensive than the price tag (£499 for the teal leather trench coat; £299 for the cropped leather jacket).

The tailoring, another signature of Mugler's, is also something special. Pamela Anderson wore the single-breasted blazer on the step-and-repeat before the show (£149.99). Cut with sharp shoulders and a slightly cinched waist, it's the definition of modern power dressing. I can also vouch for the punky blazer threaded with pins and chains that was worn by Chloë Sevigny (£229.99), while the black blazer with a panel of sheer corsetry is ideal for after-dark dressing thanks to a seriously flattering fit that enhances the bust and accentuates the waist.

Last month's immersive show-slash-concert for almost 1,000 guests was an excellent way to see the clothes in action. At the press conference earlier that day, Casey hinted that it was going to be something extraordinary. 'I was here very late last night making sure it's going to be amazing, he said. Well, he wasn't wrong.

Shygirl on the red carpet ©H&M x Mugler

Not only did he secure an all-star front row (Lourdes Leon, Pamela Anderson and Chloë Sevigny, who sat next to each other in the collab's sexy, whip-smart tailoring), but he also had a who's who of the world's hottest supermodels walking (Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Alva Claire and Eva Herzigova) in amongst a trio of powerhouse music performances by Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater, who formed their very girl band for the finale.

©H&M x Mugler

Founded by Manfred Thierry Mugler, the brand has always taken a high-octane approach to glamour. Remember Cardi B's iconic oyster dress at 2019's Grammy Awards? Yep, that was by Mugler, who, according to the press release, was a designer who 'pre-empted the themes of body positivity, gender fluidity, transformation and confidence that dominate fashion now'.

According to his bio on Business of Fashion, Casey studied architecture until an internship changed the course of his career. That internship was at Marc Jacobs - and he then went on to work in the design teams at some of the most influential contemporary brands in the market (Loewe, Narciso Rodriguez and Acne Studios). In January 2018, he was appointed as the creative director of Mugler, where he has continued the legacy of Manfred. (The founder was actually involved in the very early stages of the collaboration before his passing in January 2022, which means it really unites the house's history with its present and future.)

©H&M x Mugler

When Can I Buy H&M x Mugler?

The collection is available from today (in store and online).

How Much Does H&M x Mugler Cost?

Prices start from £34.99 for accessories like silk scarves and star earrings, while the most expensive pieces are the leather trench coats for £499.

What Will H&M x Mugler Look Like?

©H&M x Mugler

'It is truly an honour to collaborate with H&M,' says Casey. 'The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.'

'Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today's fashion landscape,' says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

From corsets to bodysuits and sculptural denim, it's really a hall of fame when it comes to house signatures, with strong shoulders, a snatched waist, 'an ode to curves and lines of the body'. Above all, it's a 'tribute to confidence.'

SEE: The H&M X Mugler Collection

