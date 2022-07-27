You’ve Got To See Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Outfits

You can tell by the trailer of Don't Worry Darling - the psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde - that it's going to be a twisty-turny watch. You can also tell that it will be worth going to the cinema just for the clothes. Set in the 1950s, in the supposedly utopian experimental community of Victory, the trailer starts out with a good-clean-fun montage of the housewives attending to their daily chores - waving off their handsome husbands and hanging up the washing - all performed with glamorous beehive hairdos, painted talons and cinch-waist frocks. And even when the cracks start appearing, the outfits and accessories remain like an impenetrable veneer (think The Stepford Wives).
The costumes were designed by Arianne Phillips, the mastermind behind films such as Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, W.E., A Single Man and Walk The Line. She's also the personal stylist for Madonna (maybe you've heard of her?) and has been nominated for three Academy Awards.
Florence Pugh plays Alice Chambers, the one housewife who seems curious or even suspicious about what their husbands are actually doing every day, and whose wardrobe comprises of full-skirted and floral-printed dresses, pearl earrings and black hair bows with the studied polish of Betty Draper's. Harry Styles, her husband Jack Chambers, looks like your typical city slicker with his petrol blue suit and oiled hair.
But all is definitely not as it seems - and, even in the trailer, the clothes tell the audience that something sinister is happening in Victory (in one scene, Pugh drives a car erratically, her white dress splattered with something that looks like blood, to try and evade someone pursuing her). Buckle up.
Wearing another custom Arturo Obegero sequin jumpsuit - this time in purple and black - for _BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend_ in Coventry, no less.
When filming with James Corden for _The Late Late Show_, Styles wore a custom Gucci striped tee, flared jeans and a beaded necklace by Eliou.
And the pop star wore Gucci (duh) - this time paired with the highly anticipated [Adidas x Gucci](https://graziadaily.co.uk/fashion/news/adidas-gucci-prices-trainers-how-to-buy/){:target=_blank} sneakers.
No thoughts just midriff...In a custom AMI Paris jacket and jeans for rehearsals ahead of his _Today Show_ performance.
In further jumpsuit news, Harry wore a custom JW Anderson jumpsuit inspired by its resort 2022 collection.
A more casual look for Mr Styles in an S.S. Daley duck sweater (which is available to pre-order on its site) for the Spotify listening party ahead of the _Harry's House_ album release.
The _Watermelon Sugar_ singer turned to Gucci for this custom strawberry tee paired with bright green trousers. Yum.
No this isn't a fever dream. For Harry's second headliner weekend performing at Coachella, he of course opted for custom Gucci to perform with Lizzo.
To kick off his headliner gig at Coachella 2022, Harry Lambert worked with Gucci to produce a series of custom looks complete with fluffy coats and plenty of sequins.
In custom Arturo Obegero sequin jumpsuit for new single _As It Was,_ styled by Harry Lambert.
Styles wears custom Molly Goddard, almost identical to the look worn by Edie Campbell in the SS22 collection, for the cover of his latest album _Harry's House_.
Harry performed onstage at his Harryween Fancy Dress Party at Madison Square Garden in New York City, dressed of course, as Dorothy (a Gucci creation, natch)
As he picked up the Mastercard British Single award for _Watermelon Sugar_ at the BRITs 2021, Styles donned a psychedelic suit from Gucci.
Ahead of opening the show, Harry made a case for feather boas on the Grammy red carpet.
Honestly...there are no words.
His famous pearl necklace made an appearance on the star's visit to the SiriusXM studios, sending fans (and us) wild.
Further proof that we all need a sweater vest + baggy pants combo - make like Styles and go for polka dots.
The _Watermelon Sugar_ singer selected sherbet shades for his _Today Show_ performance in 2020, but it was his rehearsal outfit that went VIRAL...
2021 - the year that Harry really nailed his on-stage style.
A rare glimpse at HS backstage (aka, my new phone wallpaper).
Leaving the BBC Radio 2 studio in February 2020, Styles wore Gucci trousers and a jacket by Bode, a fashion insider favourite renowned for its folky, patchwork designs.
School girl shoes. Pearls. A brown suit. It shouldn't work, but in the world of Harry Styles, it blasts everything else on the red carpet out of the water.
Styles cemented his status as a fashion insider at the 2019 Met Gala, which he co-hosted with Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Anna Wintour and Gucci's Alessandro Michele, who also dressed him on the night. He also cemented his status as the only man who could look this good in a sheer shirt and super-high waisted trousers.
You see a knit your grandma might have made you; Harry sees an opportunity in this Lanvin sweater vest.
Performing _Falling_ at the BRIT Awards 2020 in custom Gucci, Harry wears a lace jumpsuit (and matching gloves!) with all the ease of jeans and a T-shirt. Unpredictability score: 10/10.
A silky cardigan and string of pearls might sound like they belong at the country club, but Harry gives them rock and roll swagger at a Spotify party to celebrate the launch of his album. The cardi is Lanvin, FYI.
Yes, it's more Gucci and no, we still can't get enough of it on him. Performing on _The Late Late Show_ Styles showed some boybanders do know how to do tailoring.
'Stay Away From Toxic People' it says on Harry's Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer lime green sweater, which he wore on _The Ellen Show_. You don't have to tell us twice...
Another day, another knockout Bode jacket. Leaving the Live Lounge he also wore a Self-Love tee, a collaboration between Harry and Gucci. As if we could love him anymore, a portion of proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts was donated to the Global Fund for Women.
Rules? What rules? Styles wore a daffodil yellow suit from Marc Jacobs' SS20 womenswear collection for his first appearance as a solo artist at the 2020 BRITs. We bow down.
The JW Anderson crochet cardigan that sparked a worldwide crochet trend (mainly on TikTok) and had us all phoning up granny asking for a patchwork knit, stat.