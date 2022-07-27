  1. Home
You’ve Got To See Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Outfits

Mad Men meets The Stepford Wives.

Don't Worry Darling outfits
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

You can tell by the trailer of Don't Worry Darling - the psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde - that it's going to be a twisty-turny watch. You can also tell that it will be worth going to the cinema just for the clothes. Set in the 1950s, in the supposedly utopian experimental community of Victory, the trailer starts out with a good-clean-fun montage of the housewives attending to their daily chores - waving off their handsome husbands and hanging up the washing - all performed with glamorous beehive hairdos, painted talons and cinch-waist frocks. And even when the cracks start appearing, the outfits and accessories remain like an impenetrable veneer (think The Stepford Wives).

The costumes were designed by Arianne Phillips, the mastermind behind films such as Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, W.E., A Single Man and Walk The Line. She's also the personal stylist for Madonna (maybe you've heard of her?) and has been nominated for three Academy Awards.

Florence Pugh plays Alice Chambers, the one housewife who seems curious or even suspicious about what their husbands are actually doing every day, and whose wardrobe comprises of full-skirted and floral-printed dresses, pearl earrings and black hair bows with the studied polish of Betty Draper's. Harry Styles, her husband Jack Chambers, looks like your typical city slicker with his petrol blue suit and oiled hair.

But all is definitely not as it seems - and, even in the trailer, the clothes tell the audience that something sinister is happening in Victory (in one scene, Pugh drives a car erratically, her white dress splattered with something that looks like blood, to try and evade someone pursuing her). Buckle up.

