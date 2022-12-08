Hailey Bieber Just Wore The Ultimate Party Outfit – And You Probably Already Own It

A party outfit that sizzles and keeps its wearer warm? Sign us up. Hailey Bieber just wore the most arresting combination we've seen on this month's soirée circuit: an ankle-sweeping faux-fur coat (the definition of sumptuous), a teeny-weeny LBD (so teeny, in fact, that it could possibly be a top), gossamer-thin tights, sandals and, wait for it, tinted sunglasses. Mic drop!

Every element was Saint Laurent, except for the tights, which were Calzedonia's 15 Denier Resistant Sheer Tights. (Available online for £15.99, these babies have an anti-snag design spec thanks to an innovative, non-run material. Ideal for party season.) The best news, of course, is that with a bit of effort, you could probably conjure the same outfit combination from the depths of your own wardrobe. Yes, really. Tights? Check! Minidress? Check! Absolutely ginormous coat? Maybe not but grab the bulkiest item of outerwear you have (or borrow your boyfriend's). For the finishing touches, simply add sandals (your toenails will need a quick paint job, FYI), sunglasses and a shoulder bag. Sultry and somewhat weather-appropriate. You heard it here first.