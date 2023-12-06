Emma Corrin’s Red Carpet Look Is A Final Secret Nod To Princess Diana

Actor Emma Corrin is no stranger to Princess Di’s wardrobe. Having played the late royal in the fourth season of The Crown, they’ve reimagined a fair share of iconic Diana looks. For the premier of the final episode of the Netflix hit series, Corrin once more stepped out with their former cast members, paying a touching tribute to their on-screen character in a look that paid direct homage to Di.

Emma Corrin ©Getty

Corrin hit the red carpet in an all-white custom ensemble by Miu Miu - masterminded by celebrity stylistHarry Lambert. Featuring a clean, double-breasted blazer, white shirt and black bow-tie on top, the C-suite get-up made a beeline the opposite way from the thighs down. Instead of completing the suit with a pair of trousers, Corrin opted for a sheer maxi skirt, putting a sophisticated spin on naked red carpet dressing.

Princess Diana, 1985 ©Getty

No bones about it, Corrin and their team have done their homework, as revealed by Lambert via an Instagram post last night. Inspired by one of Diana’s lesser covered outfits from the ‘80s, Corrin’s blazer-dress-combo was a direct reference to a 1985 look the Princess wore during a visit to the Uffizi Art Gallery in Florence, Italy. Originally designed by Jasper Conran, the skirt suit was a defiant fashion statement as she was sporting a bow tie - an accessory traditionally reserved for men, especially in the Royal family.

Corrin for their part, took a tongue-in-cheek approach to recreating this look. Whilst also committing to the bow tie, they eschewed Diana’s ballet pumps for platform heels and knee-high socks and ditched the clutch in favour of sheer gloves, layered with Cartier rings.