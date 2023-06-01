Say Yes To The Pre-loved Dress: eBay Launches A Luxury Heavy Pre-loved Wedding Hub

Most brides agree that the dress is one of the biggest aspects of their wedding day. Without the dress, there is sometimes no wedding at all. And the stats back this up, as research reveals more than 90% of adults in the UK believe wedding outfits are the most important part of their big day. However, wedding dresses especially, can often leave a quite a dent in your pocket. But you'll be glad to know, with wedding season in full swing eBay has come to save the day.

Gone are the days when a dreamy designer wedding ensemble seemed out of reach. The online marketplace giant has made sustainable and affordable luxury a reality with its latest offering. The pre-loved wedding hub, now available on eBay, boasts an impressive lineup of renowned designers such as Suzanne Neville, Jimmy Choo, and Vera Wang. The bride, wedding party and guests alike can revel in the opportunity to don glamorous outfits without breaking the bank. With 75% of couples getting married wanting to keep costs low, and 58% of newly weds looking at ways to shop sustainably - it couldn't have come at a better time.

Newlyweds Pip and Daniel Jolley, are already calling it a hit. They said: 'both being into vintage fashion from an early age, shopping for our big day on eBay was a no brainer. You only wear your wedding dress once, so it’s a waste of money buying new when you can find stunning styles for less. I found a show-stopping backless dress, and my husband found a 90s vintage Versace suit - for just £100 each!'

Kirsty Keoghan, Global GM of Fashion at eBay said: 'As we approach peak wedding season, we hope our new wedding hub gives brides-to-be the option to get their dream wedding outfit, for a fraction of the price. We’re seeing more modern brides looking for wedding outfits that reflect their personality, and by choosing pre-loved, you really can find those unique options, while increasing the lifespan of these amazing dresses - which are often only worn once. With such a broad range of designer options available, there really is an outfit for everyone to dazzle in on their big day and options to suit all budgets, without compromising on style.'