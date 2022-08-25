The Brilliant Style Rules Blake Lively Always Follows

Happy Birthday, Blake Lively! The actor has just turned 35 - and, to celebrate, we thought we'd do a deep dive into her personal style. She got her big break on one of the most fashionable shows on the small screen, Gossip Girl, and hosted this year's Met Gala. (Actually, one of her first films was Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. Clearly, she and clothes were meant to be.) So she's had her finger on the pulse of fashion for decades, especially seeing as she doesn't use a stylist. Everything she wears, she's personally chosen, whether she's wearing top-to-toe colour or a bodycon dress that brings to mind Serena van der Woodsen. Without further ado, here are five style lessons we've learnt from Blake Lively.

She's Into A More-Is-More Tailoring Moment

©Getty

Whether it's coral or lime green, Lively is no stranger to statement suiting. This two-piece is actually from the menswear collection at Versace, one of her favourite labels for the red carpet, which she paired with crystal-studded shoes from Christian Louboutin.

She Knows What She Likes - And Sticks To It

©Getty

Lively has a roster of designer labels that she goes back to again and again - Versace, Michael Kors and Sergio Hudson - and has developed a style comfort zone that still manages to turn up surprising looks.

She's Not Afraid To Throwback To Serena Van Der Woodsen

©Getty

One of her on-screen alter-ego's most recognisable signatures was platform court pumps, a shoe you might have considered wearing since the early '00s. For Gigi Hadid's birthday party earlier this year in April, Lively cracked out a pair by Christian Louboutin - and also brought back bodycon.

She's Got A Killer Coat Wardrobe

©Getty

She loves a classic camel coat, but will occasionally mix up the outerwear with a slick vinyl mac like this one she wore to Michael Kors.

And Finally, She Likes To Throw A Style Curveball

©Getty