  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

The Brilliant Style Rules Blake Lively Always Follows

She loves a more-is-more tailoring moment.

Blake Lively outfits
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Happy Birthday, Blake Lively! The actor has just turned 35 - and, to celebrate, we thought we'd do a deep dive into her personal style. She got her big break on one of the most fashionable shows on the small screen, Gossip Girl, and hosted this year's Met Gala. (Actually, one of her first films was Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. Clearly, she and clothes were meant to be.) So she's had her finger on the pulse of fashion for decades, especially seeing as she doesn't use a stylist. Everything she wears, she's personally chosen, whether she's wearing top-to-toe colour or a bodycon dress that brings to mind Serena van der Woodsen. Without further ado, here are five style lessons we've learnt from Blake Lively.

She's Into A More-Is-More Tailoring Moment

Blake Lively Versace suit
©Getty

Whether it's coral or lime green, Lively is no stranger to statement suiting. This two-piece is actually from the menswear collection at Versace, one of her favourite labels for the red carpet, which she paired with crystal-studded shoes from Christian Louboutin.

She Knows What She Likes - And Sticks To It

Blake Lively Michael Kors skirt suit
©Getty

Lively has a roster of designer labels that she goes back to again and again - Versace, Michael Kors and Sergio Hudson - and has developed a style comfort zone that still manages to turn up surprising looks.

She's Not Afraid To Throwback To Serena Van Der Woodsen

Blake Lively Gigi Hadid birthday party
©Getty

One of her on-screen alter-ego's most recognisable signatures was platform court pumps, a shoe you might have considered wearing since the early '00s. For Gigi Hadid's birthday party earlier this year in April, Lively cracked out a pair by Christian Louboutin - and also brought back bodycon.

She's Got A Killer Coat Wardrobe

Blake Lively Michael Kors coat
©Getty

She loves a classic camel coat, but will occasionally mix up the outerwear with a slick vinyl mac like this one she wore to Michael Kors.

And Finally, She Likes To Throw A Style Curveball

Blake Lively Monse top
©Getty

Her style vocabulary is more along the lines of super glam gowns and tailoring. So this sequinned vest and sleek track pants combo from Monse, one of the coolest brands at NYFW, was a breath of fresh air.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us