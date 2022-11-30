The Best Christmas Pyjamas To See You Through The Festive Season And Into 2023

One of our favourite things about Christmas? It's an excuse to wear pyjamas all day, every day, especially Christmas Day. But being stuck in close quarters with your family, random relatives you haven't seen since forever, or your in-laws, can over complicate normal, simple things like what PJs to wear.

But, rejoice, it's now socially acceptable to wear a pyjama set out in public, in fact it's actively encouraged (thank you Daily Sleeper). Throw a pair on with a cute pair of heels, some Christmas slippers or even a pair of classic trainers and you are free to leave the house in your PJs and still look fully dressed.

You've probably got your own routine where nightwear is concerned, whether your preference is a favourite old tee and shorts or a silk slinky camisole dress, but the likelihood is your usual go-to night-time attire won't be quite right for the big day.

From conservative but comfy flannel pyjamas to luxe feather-trim options this is the definitive run-down of all the types of pyjamas you might need over the festive season, so you'll be prepared for whatever your set up is this festive season.

Scroll to see our favourite Christmas pyjamas to wear this winter and beyond...