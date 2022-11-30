  1. Home
The Best Christmas Pyjamas To See You Through The Festive Season And Into 2023

Trust us, everyone will be happy to find one of these under the tree.

best christmas pyjamas
by Lillian Sesiguzel |
Posted

One of our favourite things about Christmas? It's an excuse to wear pyjamas all day, every day, especially Christmas Day. But being stuck in close quarters with your family, random relatives you haven't seen since forever, or your in-laws, can over complicate normal, simple things like what PJs to wear.

But, rejoice, it's now socially acceptable to wear a pyjama set out in public, in fact it's actively encouraged (thank you Daily Sleeper). Throw a pair on with a cute pair of heels, some Christmas slippers or even a pair of classic trainers and you are free to leave the house in your PJs and still look fully dressed.

You've probably got your own routine where nightwear is concerned, whether your preference is a favourite old tee and shorts or a silk slinky camisole dress, but the likelihood is your usual go-to night-time attire won't be quite right for the big day.

From conservative but comfy flannel pyjamas to luxe feather-trim options this is the definitive run-down of all the types of pyjamas you might need over the festive season, so you'll be prepared for whatever your set up is this festive season.

Scroll to see our favourite Christmas pyjamas to wear this winter and beyond...

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Christmas Pyjamas

Marks and Spencer, Dream Satin Tiger Print Pyjama Set
1 of 28

Super stylish AND super comfy, it's a winning combination in our eyes.

RIXO Austin Set
2 of 28

Get a fun print involved to really amp up the style factor.

next christmas pyjamas
3 of 28

Take a break from the stripes and checks and opt for a festive floral.

THE NAP CO Stretch Satin Pyjamas
4 of 28

There's something about rich jewel tones that always make anything look 10x more expensive.

Eberjey best christmas pyjamas
5 of 28

eberjey have, hands down, the comfiest PJ sets going.

Rails, Clara Checked Flannel Pajama Set
6 of 28

A pair of checked will always be your go-to.

Eberjey, Blue Gisele Modal Pyjama Set
7 of 28

We can confirm these are some of the comfiest pyjamas that ever existed, wear with a fluffy mule for even more comfort.

Kitri, Pink PJ Top
8 of 28

These pink and red pjs are too swish to save for the bedroom.

Kitri, Apollo Pink PJ Feather Trousers
9 of 28

Of course you'll want the matching feather-adorned bottoms, too.

Olivia Von Halle, Lila Cascadia Pyjamas
10 of 28

These are the kind of pyjamas you'll want to take on a getaway for a special occasion.

COS, Striped Pyjamas
11 of 28

A pair of good-quality cotton pyjamas will see you through all seasons.

H&M, Pyjama Cardigan And Bottoms
12 of 28

We love the concept of a pyjama cardigan. This one could easily be worn out of the house with jeans and trainers, too.

Stripe And Stare, Frill Short Set
13 of 28

Made from eco-conscious materials, these fun pyjamas are ideal for those who don't like wearing trousers in bed.

Albaray, Red And Pink Gingham Pyjama Set
14 of 28

Sustainable brand, Albaray, has some amazing patterns for people who like they're pjs on the punchy side.

Cyber Jammies, Modal Celestial Print Pyjama Set
15 of 28

If you're on the lookout for fun printed PJs, look no further than Cyberjammies.

Chelsea Peers, Curve Hot Pink Velour Button Up Long Pyjama Set
16 of 28

A pair so soft, you'll struggle to want to wear anything else after all the festivities are over.

daily sleeper best christmas pyjamas
17 of 28

A little feather trim to dress up your pyjama set, wear with a low heel mule or ballet pump for ventures outdoors.

Honna London, Red Stripe Pyjama Set, £120
18 of 28

Christmas pyjamas that look like a candy cane? Yes please, Santa.

Cath Kidston christmas pyjamas
19 of 28

Aren't Cath Kidston's pyjamas the most festive (and fabulous) you've seen?

RIXO silk pyjamas best christmas pyjamas
20 of 28

Rixo has some of the best party pyjamas, but our favourite has got to be this square collar set.

Yolke leopard best christmas pyjamas
21 of 28

As seen on Kate Moss, Yolke's silk pyjamas are almost too sumptuous to wear (almost)

and if they're good enough for Kate, they're good enough for us!

Deiji Studios, The 01 Set best christmas pyjamas
22 of 28

Deiji Studios is a great shout for sleepwear minimalists who love their linen.

Asceno best christmas pyjamas
23 of 28

Asceno's silk pyjamas are the ultimate in silky luxury.

Asceno best christmas pyjamas
24 of 28

J Crew best christmas pyjamas
25 of 28

We would love to unwrap these - the perfect festive tartan - on Christmas morning.

Nufferton best christmas pyjamas
26 of 28

You could easily wear these outside of the house for party season, too.

Amrika, Cosheroom Mint Frida Set
27 of 28

Amrika, Cosheroom Mint Frida Set

27 of 28

Nadine Merabi best christmas pyjamas
28 of 28

Nadine Merabi best christmas pyjamas

28 of 28

