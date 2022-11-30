The Best Christmas Pyjamas To See You Through The Festive Season And Into 2023

One of our favourite things about Christmas? It's an excuse to wear pyjamas all day, every day, especially Christmas Day. But being stuck in close quarters with your family, random relatives you haven't seen since forever, or your in-laws, can over complicate normal, simple things like what PJs to wear.
But, rejoice, it's now socially acceptable to wear a pyjama set out in public, in fact it's actively encouraged (thank you Daily Sleeper). Throw a pair on with a cute pair of heels, some Christmas slippers or even a pair of classic trainers and you are free to leave the house in your PJs and still look fully dressed.
You've probably got your own routine where nightwear is concerned, whether your preference is a favourite old tee and shorts or a silk slinky camisole dress, but the likelihood is your usual go-to night-time attire won't be quite right for the big day.
From conservative but comfy flannel pyjamas to luxe feather-trim options this is the definitive run-down of all the types of pyjamas you might need over the festive season, so you'll be prepared for whatever your set up is this festive season.
Scroll to see our favourite Christmas pyjamas to wear this winter and beyond...
SHOP: The Best Christmas Pyjamas
Super stylish AND super comfy, it's a winning combination in our eyes.
Get a fun print involved to really amp up the style factor.
Take a break from the stripes and checks and opt for a festive floral.
There's something about rich jewel tones that always make anything look 10x more expensive.
eberjey have, hands down, the comfiest PJ sets going.
A pair of checked will always be your go-to.
We can confirm these are some of the comfiest pyjamas that ever existed, wear with a fluffy mule for even more comfort.
These pink and red pjs are too swish to save for the bedroom.
Of course you'll want the matching feather-adorned bottoms, too.
These are the kind of pyjamas you'll want to take on a getaway for a special occasion.
A pair of good-quality cotton pyjamas will see you through all seasons.
We love the concept of a pyjama cardigan. This one could easily be worn out of the house with jeans and trainers, too.
Made from eco-conscious materials, these fun pyjamas are ideal for those who don't like wearing trousers in bed.
Sustainable brand, Albaray, has some amazing patterns for people who like they're pjs on the punchy side.
If you're on the lookout for fun printed PJs, look no further than Cyberjammies.
A pair so soft, you'll struggle to want to wear anything else after all the festivities are over.
A little feather trim to dress up your pyjama set, wear with a low heel mule or ballet pump for ventures outdoors.
Christmas pyjamas that look like a candy cane? Yes please, Santa.
Aren't Cath Kidston's pyjamas the most festive (and fabulous) you've seen?
Rixo has some of the best party pyjamas, but our favourite has got to be this square collar set.
As seen on Kate Moss, Yolke's silk pyjamas are almost too sumptuous to wear (almost)
and if they're good enough for Kate, they're good enough for us!
Deiji Studios is a great shout for sleepwear minimalists who love their linen.
Asceno's silk pyjamas are the ultimate in silky luxury.
We would love to unwrap these - the perfect festive tartan - on Christmas morning.
You could easily wear these outside of the house for party season, too.
You could easily wear these outside of the house for party season, too.
You could easily wear these outside of the house for party season, too.