The Best Anti-Thigh Chafing Products To Make You Feel More Comfortable This Summer

Summer doesn't need to involve a heatwave for discomfort to set in. Let's face it, if you have thighs that touch when you walk (and most of us do) bare leg season means that we all run the uncomfortable risk of a painful encounter with chafing, whether you're wearing one of the best summer dresses or a great pair of shorts. The friction makes the skin raw, sore and tender. Not only does it hurt, but it can be an awkward pain to hide – after all, it’s not like you can ice your thighs in polite company or walk with a John Wayne-like gait at work. However, the dreaded thigh chafe is curable and easy to avoid with the following products.
From the best anti-chafing shorts on the market to beauty balms that will soothe your skin, these are the tried-and-tested methods that will make your summer months way more comfortable. Even if there is a heatwave.
SHOP: The Best Anti-Chafing Products
1. M&S Pack of 2 Anti-Chafe Shorts
With plenty of stretch and a bit of cotton for extra comfort, these shorts will ensure you avoid
2. Modibodi Anti-Chafing Shorts
Part anti-chafe shorts, part period pants, these Modibodi shorts are made from super-soft
4. H&M Anti-Chafe Biker Shorts
Available in three different shades, these short are high waisted and have plenty of stretch.
5. Mio Move Groove Anti Friction Balm
Imagine this as just a great moisturiser with added benefits. The cream works to hydrate and
6. Lanacane Anti-Chafing Gel
This non-greasy formula forms a breathable barrier on your skin to prevent and aid the healing of
7. Frank Body Glide 'n' Go: Body Oil Stick
This deeply hydrating body oil glides on for a mess-free application. High in vitamins and
8. Amazon 6 Pieces of Inner Thigh Anti-Chafing Stickers
If you don't want to wear full shorts or you're just looking for something to make exercise more
9. <br><strong>FIRST AID BEAUTY Anti-Chafe Stick with Shea Butter + Colloidal Oatmeal</strong>
This creates a sweat-resistant shield on your skin, whether you use it on your inner thighs, under
10. Simply Be 2 Pack Black/Blush Anti-Chafing Culottes
If you don't want to wear tight shorts in order to avoid chafing, try these culottes under wide
11. <strong>WooWoo Saddle Sore! Chafing Balm</strong>
If you didn't manage to prevent chafing and now need to remedy the situation, this soothing balm
12. New Look Dark Brown 80 Denier Anti-Chafing Shorts
If you want something that feels more like tights rather than shorts, these are for you. Available