The Best Anti-Thigh Chafing Products To Make You Feel More Comfortable This Summer

Summer doesn't need to involve a heatwave for discomfort to set in. Let's face it, if you have thighs that touch when you walk (and most of us do) bare leg season means that we all run the uncomfortable risk of a painful encounter with chafing, whether you're wearing one of the best summer dresses or a great pair of shorts. The friction makes the skin raw, sore and tender. Not only does it hurt, but it can be an awkward pain to hide – after all, it’s not like you can ice your thighs in polite company or walk with a John Wayne-like gait at work. However, the dreaded thigh chafe is curable and easy to avoid with the following products.