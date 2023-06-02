Meet The £8 Beauty Product That Will Stop Your Thighs Chafing This Summer

by Laura Capon |

Thigh chafing is one of the by-products of summer we could really do without and unfortunately, we’ve learnt our lesson the hard way that it’s not one that just goes away of its own accord.

Many a summer holiday walk has been ruined by having to repeatedly stop to readjust and distort our shorts as that all too familiar red rash starts to rear its head. Meanwhile, the coolness of any floaty dress is immediately lost when you have no option but to wear cycling shorts underneath.

We’ve even resorted to hacks like applying our deodorant in-between our thighs, but all that’s resulted in is a fear of leaving a mark on chairs.

Thankfully, there's one product which will change all of this. Megababe’s award-winning Thigh Rescue had a cult following in the US before it launched here in the UK a few years ago – and it only costs £8.

Described as an 'anti-chafe champion', Thigh Rescue is a balm which can be used on thighs, toes, shoulders, elbows and anywhere else friction might occur.