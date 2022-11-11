This Influencer’s Jewellery Collection For Tada & Toy Will Complete All Your Outfits

Autumn has already been the season for killer collaborations, if it isn't JW Anderson x Uniqlo it's Jigsaw x Collagerie, and now we want to tell you about a jewellery edit. London-based, demi-fine jewellery brand Tada & Toy has teamed up with influencer Lizzy Hadfield to create a nine-piece collection. Co-designed with Hadfield, you can expect minimal jewels, with a twist.

There's a pair of gold huggie earrings you can wear on their own, or simply pop on the stone charms to give them a fresh new look. Then, there's a chain necklace duo that can be easily layered with the two pendants in the collection which feature tiger's eye (a stone which helps to clear negative energy and build confidence) and blue lapis (known for helping to reveal inner truth and self-awareness). Or, if you're more of a ring person then it's the two signets you'll be interested in.

The Luigi has particular significance for Hadfield. 'I inherited a family piece from my Uncle Luigi. It was the perfect-sized signet that I always got so many compliments on. We wanted to recreate something similar, but using different coloured stones that made the piece feel more contemporary.'

With 568,000 Instagram followers (last time we checked), you can almost guarantee this edit is going to be so popular. The perfect everyday pieces, no doubt you'll want to add one to your jewellery box to keep forever.