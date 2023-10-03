Selena Gomez Loves These Earrings Earrings – And They’re Under £100

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the lure of the high street and affordable fashion. While her wardrobe boasts designer pieces, her affinity for brands likeMangois undeniable. Lately, the Rare Beauty business mogul has been flaunting her style with squared-toe Aldo loafers, and her latest budget-friendly discovery lies comes in the form of some rather lovely earrings.

Finding the right everyday earrings can feel like a bit of a task. There’s the ongoing size debate – navigating between too big and too small. Then, you dive into the shape question – hoops or studs? And just when you think you’ve got it figured out, the choice of material adds another layer; that cute pair might not play nice with your ears by noon. But, Selena seems to have nailed this perfectly...

Selena Gomez, by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Seen in Paris she adorned herself with sustainable jewellery brand Mejuri, also favoured by celebrities like ArianaGrande. Her specific choice, the Pyra Large Hoops, ticks all the boxes and made a striking appearance in silver during her Parisian outing, flawlessly complementing a white puffy-sleeved dress.

You'll be glad to know the size of the Pyra earrings strikes a harmonious balance – not too bold, not too delicate. Effortlessly dressing up an outfit without doing too much. And the choice of material ensures a lightweight feel, allowing you to wear them all day.

Not limited to silver, Selena seamlessly transitions to the gold Pyra Large Hoops, showcasing their versatility for both formal occasions and everyday wear on her Instagram. If you’re in search of high-quality jewellery that won’t leave you with a green ear, explore these pieces below.