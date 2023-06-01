Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Celebrity To Wear The Naked Dress

On the red carpet at last month's Cannes Film Festival, the step-and-repeat to summarise was naked dress after naked dress. Naomi Campbell wore a criss-cross cut-out gown from Valentino, which was strategically slashed to reveal and conceal toned sections of torso. Irina Shayk, meanwhile, went one step further, essentially wearing a logoed string bikini beneath a blazer by Gucci. See also: Sabrina Elba, Dua Lipa and Iris Law, who all rocked some variation on the 'dare to bare' theme.

With so much exposure (quite literally), the naked dress should just be called the dress at this point. Kendall Jenner's most recent holiday to Antibes, just a stone's throw away from Cannes, involved several iterations of the itsy-bitsy outfit that is everywhere you look in celebrity land and perhaps even coming to a back-garden barbecue near you as the weather heats up. (That's one thing to be said for the naked dress; it's a hot favourite for heatwave season.)

©@kendalljenner

Her most recent example of the genre was a bodycon black dress. But this wasn't your average LBD. No, no. Instead, this dress had an entirely sheer top section with lipstick red 'petals' flowering at the bust. Styled with a matching scarf that rippled in the wind, it was the perfect look for posing on a yacht. (The rest of us will have to make do with a bridge or a pub garden this summer.)

'The look was so perfect for Kendall,' said the designer David Koma, adding that he spoke to the model's stylist, Dani Michelle, straight after his show earlier this year in February. 'We both knew it was the one. I actually ran into Kendall, on a dance floor in Cannes, when she was wearing the dress. The best surprise!'