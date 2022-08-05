We’ve Found The Best Celebrity-Owned Bikinis – And They’re All Still Available To Buy

Is it just us or does it seem like everyone is on holiday at the moment? And while that's all well and good if you're reading this from a sun-lounger, for the rest of us, it makes for a sigh-worthy scroll on social media. But if you have to look at everyone's bikini pictures, wouldn't it be good to actually know where they're from so when your annual leave finally (finally!) rolls around, you know exactly what to buy? The good news is that we've done the hard work for you, scouring the internet to find the best celebrity-owned bikinis (and a couple of cosies, too). From Kendall Jenner's gingham two-piece - to the iconic silver bikini on Kim Kardashian - these are our favourites. We can't book your holiday for you, but this might help you pack that little bit faster.