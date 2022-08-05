  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

We’ve Found The Best Celebrity-Owned Bikinis – And They’re All Still Available To Buy

Prices start from just £30.

Kim Kardashian best celebrity bikinis
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Is it just us or does it seem like everyone is on holiday at the moment? And while that's all well and good if you're reading this from a sun-lounger, for the rest of us, it makes for a sigh-worthy scroll on social media. But if you have to look at everyone's bikini pictures, wouldn't it be good to actually know where they're from so when your annual leave finally (finally!) rolls around, you know exactly what to buy? The good news is that we've done the hard work for you, scouring the internet to find the best celebrity-owned bikinis (and a couple of cosies, too). From Kendall Jenner's gingham two-piece - to the iconic silver bikini on Kim Kardashian - these are our favourites. We can't book your holiday for you, but this might help you pack that little bit faster.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Celebrity Bikinis

Kendall Jenner Fruity Booty bikini
1 of 14
CREDIT: @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner's checked bikini, with sweet little rings shaped like hearts, is from Fruity Booty.

Fruity Booty, The Zoe Bikini
2 of 14

Khloe Kardashian Good American bikini
3 of 14
CREDIT: @khloekardashian

If you're never out of your favourite jeans, Good American has the bikini for you (thanks for the tip, Khloe Kardashian). Its denim bikini 'looks like denim, fits and feels like swim perfection', and comes with underwired support.

Good American, Denim Demi Top
4 of 14

Good American, Denim Better Bikini Bottoms
5 of 14

Selena Gomez L'Mariette swimsuit
6 of 14
CREDIT: @selenagomez

Selena Gomez's fabulous one-piece is currently on sale (£50.09 down from £99.34) - and couldn't be more suitable if you want to make a poolside statement.

L'Mariette, Grace One Piece Aura
7 of 14

Winnie Harlow PUMA swimsuit
8 of 14
CREDIT: @winnieharlow

Winnie Harlow's Baywatch red swimsuit is from sportswear brand PUMA. The red sadly isn't available, but the black, just as chic, is still in stock.

PUMA, Swimsuit
9 of 14

Paloma Elsesser Oséree bikini
10 of 14
CREDIT: @palomija

Bring some va-va-voom to your beach break with this sensational sequinned bikini. Paloma Elsesser wore hers with cargo shorts to balance out the bling. 10/10.

Oséree, Sequinned Halter-Neck Bikini
11 of 14

Kim Kardashian SKIMS Swim bikini
12 of 14
CREDIT: @kimkardashian

This metallic two-piece - from SKIMS Swim, naturally - is about as head-turning as it comes.

SKIMS Swim, Metallic Swim Triangle Top
13 of 14

SKIMS Swim, Metallic Swim Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms
14 of 14

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us