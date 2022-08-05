We’ve Found The Best Celebrity-Owned Bikinis – And They’re All Still Available To Buy

Is it just us or does it seem like everyone is on holiday at the moment? And while that's all well and good if you're reading this from a sun-lounger, for the rest of us, it makes for a sigh-worthy scroll on social media. But if you have to look at everyone's bikini pictures, wouldn't it be good to actually know where they're from so when your annual leave finally (finally!) rolls around, you know exactly what to buy? The good news is that we've done the hard work for you, scouring the internet to find the best celebrity-owned bikinis (and a couple of cosies, too). From Kendall Jenner's gingham two-piece - to the iconic silver bikini on Kim Kardashian - these are our favourites. We can't book your holiday for you, but this might help you pack that little bit faster.
SHOP: The Best Celebrity Bikinis
Kendall Jenner's checked bikini, with sweet little rings shaped like hearts, is from Fruity Booty.
If you're never out of your favourite jeans, Good American has the bikini for you (thanks for the tip, Khloe Kardashian). Its denim bikini 'looks like denim, fits and feels like swim perfection', and comes with underwired support.
Selena Gomez's fabulous one-piece is currently on sale (£50.09 down from £99.34) - and couldn't be more suitable if you want to make a poolside statement.
Winnie Harlow's Baywatch red swimsuit is from sportswear brand PUMA. The red sadly isn't available, but the black, just as chic, is still in stock.
Bring some va-va-voom to your beach break with this sensational sequinned bikini. Paloma Elsesser wore hers with cargo shorts to balance out the bling. 10/10.
This metallic two-piece - from SKIMS Swim, naturally - is about as head-turning as it comes.