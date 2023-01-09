Is Zendaya Engaged To Tom Holland? Their Relationship Timeline Explained

It’s the question on so many fans’ lips at the moment: Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? In fact, according to Google Trends, 'Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged' is a breakout search term. And while sadly it doesn’t seem like there’s much to support the latest flurry of queries around Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship, we can confirm that the pair are still very much together and still very much in love. Phew.

The internet would probably go into absolute meltdown if these two ever broke up, they truly seem like the perfect couple in so many ways. In fact, for years before they actually got together, their followers were desperate for the pair to strike up a relationship. Never mind that both of them were actually dating other people!

That’s probably why Zendaya recently admitted in an interview with Elle that she intends to keep her relationship with Tom Holland private for the foreseeable, so don’t expect many cute couple pics on her Instagram.

She said, ‘Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.

‘It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.'

But how long have Zendaya and Tom Holland been together? And how did Zendaya and Tom Holland meet? Don’t you worry, we’ve got all the answers.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2021. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

How did Zendaya and Tom Holland meet?

The ultimate friends to lovers romance, Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in June 2016. Tom was cast in the lead role of Peter Parker aka Spiderman whilst Zendaya played MJ.

The pair quickly struck up a great friendship, but – despite fans’ hopes – things didn’t start getting romantic between the two until much later.

During the press tour for the movie in 2017, Zendaya and Tom were quick to dismiss any dating rumours, confirming that they were just good friends multiple times.

Who was Zendaya's ex-boyfriend before Tom Holland?

Then in 2019, Zendaya was linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordiwhen the pair were spotted backing on the PDA in New York. Sadly – although not for Tom Holland fans – it wasn’t meant to be and the pair split the following year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi attend HBO's "Euphoria" premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Who is Tom Holland's ex-girlfriend before Zendaya?

Around the same time, in 2020, Tom was linked to actress Nadia Parkes after he shared a sweet picture of her to Instagram. According to sources the pair quarantined together during the early days of the pandemic.

It is believed that the pair were introduced to each other by A-list couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Alas, it was too not to last - the power of Zendaya and Tom's love too strong.

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland start dating?

Because, in July 2021, photos emerged of Zendaya and Tom kissing in car whilst stopped at a red light and fans went crazy, delighted for the new couple.

Despite all the speculation, the pair didn’t actually confirm their relationship. Multiple photos appeared over the next few months of the couple though, including several of the duo looking cosy at a wedding.

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland go public with their relationship?

Finally, on Zendaya’s 25th birthday in September 2021, Tom seemingly confirmed the rumours that the pair were dating by sharing a sweet tribute to the birthday girl.

He wrote, ‘My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.’

Since then the pair have shared only a few glimpses into their dating life, including in April 2023 when Zendaya shared several videos from their date night at an Usher concert and on 1 June 2023 when Zendaya paid tribute to her boyfriend on his 27th birthday and shared pics of them spending the day together.

Zendaya and Tom Holland on the red carpet

In the winter of 2021, Tom and Zendaya embarked on the press tour for the last Spider-Man movie called Spider-Man: No Way Home and were spotted looking cosy – as well as incredibly stylish - on the red carpet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland?

In December 2022 rumours of an engagement between Tom Holland and Zendaya were brought up, but Zendaya’s mum Claire Stoermer subtly cleared the air on Instagram posting the official definition of clickbait.

What is the ring Zendaya wears for Tom Holland? Is it an engagement ring?

Zendaya does however wear a ring in tribute to her boyfriend, but it’s not a diamond ring. In fact, it's a signet ring bearing Tom Holland’s initials that she wears on her second finger.

Why are Tom Holland and Zendaya so private with their relationship?

In November 2021, Tom confirmed that he was dating Zendaya in an interview with GQ, but echoed the recent sentiments that she made regarding privacy.

He said, ‘One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.’

However, more recently, in June 2023 Tom joked about how he managed to get himself out the friendzone in an interview with BuzzFeed saying, ‘I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other. Definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another—you can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kind of where my rizz is at. And I’m, you know, I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So I’ve got no need for rizz.’

The following month he opened up on the SmartLess podcast about how their shared experiences have brought them closer admitting, ‘I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that’s worth its weight in gold.’

What has Zendaya said about her relationship with Tom Holland?

In an interview in April 2023, Zendaya admitted that she loves the British accent joking, ‘I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. Like I understand the concept—but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs? It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases—but I really don’t get it!’

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together?