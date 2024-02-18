Why Mia McKenna-Bruce Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

It’s official, after being nominated in an incredibly competitive category amongst the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde, Mia McKeena-Bruce is 2024 EE BAFTAsRising Star.

Since she first came to public attention in 2010 as Tee Taylor in Tracy Beaker Returns, Mia McKenna-Bruce has become a force to be reckoned with. It wasn’t until last year however, withHow To Have Sex that she started being recognised by the big leagues in the entertainment industry and earned her first-ever BAFTA nomination.

How To Have Sex is a coming-of-age drama film about three sixteen year old best friends’ rite of passage holiday to the party resort of Malia. Mia plays lead character Tara - the only virgin of the trio - who feels a certain about of pressure to get some experience. The film is powerful and emotional and an incredible directorial debut from Molly Manning Walker, who also wrote the screenplay.

Whilst How To Have Sex didn’t win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, Mia McKenna-Bruce’s Rising Star win is a win for the film itself.

In her acceptance speech, Mia – who welcomed her son Leo in August with fiancé Tom Leach – seemed shocked by her win saying, ‘Thank you so much BAFTA, EE, from the bottom of my heart, every single person that voted. To get to do the thing that I love in the whole entire world… is amazing.’

As well as thanking the How To Have Sex team, Mia also paid tribute to Tom and ‘our beautiful baby boy Leo’ adding, ‘What a bloody adventure we’re having’.