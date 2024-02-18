Celebrities Channel Old Hollywood Glamour For The BAFTAs Red Carpet

For Ayo Edebiri, awards season, so far, has been a veritable parade of triumphant wins and show-stopping red carpet looks, and the 28-year-old makes it look all too easy. She’s donned black leather, red satin - even a white suit - and for tonight’s EE BAFTAs, the actress tapped Italian super-label Bottega Veneta for a glamorous get-up that felt like a fresh breath of air on the step-and-repeat.
Edebiri wore a peach-hued halterneck neck gown, complete with a textured shawl by Veneta, riffing on the ultimate red carpet references of the grandes dames of Hollywood, like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. But Ayo wasn’t on her own. Continuing her streak of Barbie-inspired looks, Margot Robbie opted for a waist-cinching column dress by Armani Privé, rendered in sequins, and finished with opera gloves, cutting an elegant figure.
Emma Stone made a stealth nod to her Poor Things character in an asymmetric Louis Vuitton gown with puff sleeve, while Taylor Russell wore a jaw-dropping white cut-out gown by Loewe, trimmed with plumes of ostrich feathers. Elsewhere, Saltburn actress - and Grazia cover star - Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan both took the theme of Tinseltown glam to its logical conclusion in an ankle and a floor length gown by Christian Dior respectively.
Mulligan’s Maestro co-star, Bradley Cooper, made a concerted effort, too, to brush up for the awards show, looking sharp in a double-breasted coat by Louis Vuitton, while Barry Keoghan kept things 'Made In Britain', sporting an emerald green suit by Burberry, whose runway show is on the schedule of London fashion week for Monday evening.
And keeping it on theme with the British leg of the global fashion month, Barbie director Greta Gerwig tapped local designer Erdem (who held his fashion show on Saturday afternoon) to dress her for the event.
On a weekend where the capital is filled to the brim with the best of what fashion has to offer, stepping out in your Sunday best feels like the right thing to do and the A-listers clearly followed suit.