Why Has Nigel Harman Really Left Strictly?

Fans were left shocked on Saturday night when it was announced that Nigel had withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 ahead of the quarter-finals, revealing he had sustained an injury.

The Casualty actor was just hours away from performing a Charleston alongside partner Katya Jones to Step in Time from Disney’s Mary Poppins. Nigel had become a firm favourite among fans, leaving many thinking the star was in for a high chance of finishing in a top spot when it came to this year’s results – also marking the furthest Katya had gotten in the competition in six years.

A BBC Spokesperson shared, ‘Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.’

Wishing him a ‘speedy recovery,’ the show’s Instagram page said he and partner Katya would be ‘very much missed by our entire Strictly family.’

With Nigel out of the picture, only Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach, West End actor Layton Williams, tennis star Annabel Croft, and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier are in the running for this year’s Glitterball.

What happened to Nigel Harman?

Before the news broke, outlets reported that Katya was seen pacing outside the Elstree rehearsal studio as she took a call. Whilst on her phone, it was reported that she dropped into a squat, looking ‘concerned.’

Soon after his departure was announced, it was confirmed that Nigel had been forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury.

It was originally rumoured that the former EastEnders actor had broken his leg, with the BBC then coming out to confirm that it was indeed a rib injury that forced Nigel to withdraw just hours before the quarter-finals. That evening, he revealed that he ended up in hospital after injurig himself while practising a jump for that night’s routine.

He told host Claudia Winkleman, ‘I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and as I flew, I was Peter Pan and as I landed, I was in A&E. I’ve done something to my rib basically and it’s quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I’m having a lovely time.’

A tearful Katya also praised her partner, saying ‘I know the reasons you did this, for your daughter and for your parents. And especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very, very proud of you. I hope you got something out of this that you’re going to cherish forever in your broken rib.’