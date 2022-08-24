Why Didn’t Casey Affleck Attend His Brother Ben Affleck’s Wedding to Jennifer Lopez?

Bennifer is back! The most anticipated wedding of the season has come and gone. Last weekend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched for the second time in a beautiful ceremony at Ben's home in Savannah, Georgia. Side note: If you still haven't seen Jennifer's THREE glorious wedding dresses yet - what are you waiting for?

Many high-profile guests attended the lavish ceremony from Jimmy Kimmel to Matt Damon. The guests reportedly had to wear all-white in a strict dress-code. However, the internet was quick to point out that Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, was not in attendance at the nuptials. His absence certainly raised eyebrows and got social media talking.

In a video obtained by the New York Post, Casey himself said he was not at the wedding because he 'had other things' to do. This vague answer only caused a further stir for on the internet and they began speculating that there was a brewing feud amongst the Affleck brothers.

After much uncertainty surrounding his notable absence, he used his own social media accounts to halt all the gossip. Casey took to Instagram to dispel rumours about any feud between the brothers, issuing a heartfelt statement about not only the love between the newlyweds, but also his love for his sister-in-law as well. Cute!

Casey posted an image of the three of them in a throwback 2002 paparazzi photo. In the caption, he stated, 'Good things are worth waiting for', and endearingly added, 'Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.' He continued, 'Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.' The Academy Award winner went on to say, 'Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!'

Although this put rumours of a feud to rest, the internet still wanted to know what could have been more important than his brother's big day. Casey Affleck's girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, may have provided some further insight as to why he wasn't in attendance.