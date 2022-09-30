Hailey Bieber on The Met Gala Moment That Had Everyone Talking…

by Charlotte Roberts |

Before now, Hailey Bieber has kept it low-key about what it’s like being married to the most famous popstar in the world. But having appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Mrs Bieber has spilled the beans on all things Jelena – and set the record straight on * that * Met Gala moment.

After denying the allegations that she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from ex Selena Gomez, Hailey has opened up about that infamous Met Gala moment – which had everybody cringing when videos surfaced last year. When walking the Met red carpet in 2021, crowds of die-hard Selena fans were heard chanting the Lose You To Love Me Singer’s name – with fans convinced Hailey shoved on some chic-yet-massive sunglasses to hide her tears.

But talking about the moment on Call Her Daddy, supermodel Hailey shut down the rumours by clarifying that she wasn’t upset – in fact, she actually just had something in her eye.

When asked about the awks Met Gala moment, the 25-year-old explained “So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming. I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness of just like… I was really surprised. I could kind of hear it, but I didn’t know if that’s what was really going on until I saw the video after. The whole thing of everybody being like, ‘Oh, [ Justin’s ] telling her not to cry.’ That was not true. It wasn’t making me cry. Although it’s a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody, I felt like I had something in my eye. See, that’s what goes to show you how out of context things can be seen.”

“He’s trying to help me,” she added, “and as this is happening, everyone is chanting. I don’t even know if it was their relationship name or just her name.”

And addressing the somewhat bizarre sunglasses move, the supermodel insisted it was all part of her high-fashion look – and 100% not a way to hide any puffed-up crying eyes. “The sunglasses were just part of my look! I knew I was going to wear the sunglasses regardless on the carpet for some photos,” she explained.

But just because no tears were spilt on the red carpet doesn’t mean the moment didn’t leave Hailey feeling pretty miffed. She said “I think seeing the video back after made me like, damn, that sucks. That’s the energy people are putting out, that you would even spend your time standing outside and doing that. I felt that it was disrespectful to me, to my relationship. It just was – period, the end.

“But I think I’ve endured so much disrespect – and I still do to this day – that there was a part of me that was just like, another day, another negative slay.”

And Mrs Biebs also opened up about what she’d say to fans of her husband’s ex-flame – after admitting she gets sent some pretty “vile and disgusting” hate from Jelena fans still stuck back in 2010.

“The first thing I would say is you’re not obligated to like me, “ Hailey shared, “But I believe there can always be mutual respect between people. And to me, that means that you don’t have to say anything.”