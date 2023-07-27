Who Is Carys Zeta Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ And Michael Douglas’ Daughter?

Usually the red carpet at Cannes is full of instantly recognisable faces, but that wasn’t the case when Catherine Zeta-Jones' and Michael Douglas’ daughter made her debut at the opening event earlier this year and everyone instantly started Googling Carys Zeta Douglas.

Luckily, if you too are wondering 'Who is Carys Zeta Douglas?' then we have all the answers.

First though, pronunciation. Carys is a Welsh name - presumably in honour of Catherine’s Welsh roots, having been born and raised in Swansea – pronounced cah-riss.

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her daughter’s 20th birthday back in April with a throwback snap on Instagram, sharing the meaning behind her Welsh name saying, ‘Carys is a Welsh feminine given name derived from the word caru, to love.’

Despite having A-lister actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her parents, Carys is relative unknown in Hollywood, so you may be surprised to learn that she’s a regular on red carpets and has even graced several magazine covers with her famous mum, including Vanity Fair Spain and Town & Country.

Most recently, the 20-year-old was spotted on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023, posing with her parents in a pale pink, lace dress.

At the moment she's best known for who her parents are, but Carys could be set to become a star in her own right, having impressed her followers with her vocals after sharing a rendition of Shallow to her Instagram. Even mum Catherine was quick to throw her support behind Carys, writing: ‘Carys!!!!! Amazing! Wish I was there. Love you. Have a blast baby.’

Since Carys was born on 20 April 2003, Catherine was actually nine months pregnant with her – and thus due any day – when she won an Oscar for her role in the 2002 film Chicago.

Catherine and Michael also have a 22-year-old son, Dylan Michael Douglas, who graduated from college last year. Plus, both Carys and Dylan also have an older brother, Cameron Douglas - who’s an actor best known for National Lampoon’s Adam & Eve - through Michael’s first marriage to Diandra Morrell Douglas.

Did Carys Zeta Douglas go to college?

In May 2021 Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an Instagram post to celebrate Carys graduating from High School. She wrote, 'What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.' Just a few months later, the proud mama shared a throwback video of Carys, telling her followers that her daughter was 'packing her bags' for college. In the cute video, a very young Carys discusses her love of 'arctic babies' and reveals she's printed out pictures of the wild animals. Catherine captioned the video, 'My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!!The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books.'

While her brother Dylan attended Brown University in the USA, it's not clear which university (or college) Carys picked for her studies.

Has Carys Zeta Douglas starred in any movies?

While Carys hasn't quite followed her parents footsteps in acting yet, she clearly has a passion for the film industry and has worked as a Second Assistant Director on The Holy Devil and August.

What is Carys Zeta Douglas' height?

Carys is reported to be 5'5" tall.

Is Carys Zeta Douglas in Netflix's Wednesday?