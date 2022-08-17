Catherine Zeta-Jones As Morticia Addams Is Iconic In First Trailer For Wednesday

In case you missed it, Netflix have made a LONG awaited remake of The Addams Family - directed by none other than Tim Burton - and the first official trailer is here.

The modern day reimagining, called Wednesday, will focus on teen daughter Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega) as she rejects popularity in favour of her own dark, twisted narrative. You’ll recognise Jenna Ortega from Netflix's You, where she played plucky teenaged troublemaker Camilla, and last year’s Scream remake. But while we’re very excited to see Jenna’s interpretation of a 2022 Wednesday (and she's following Christina Ricci's iconic performance) the casting of Catherine Zeta0Jones in the role as Morticia is absolute perfection.

What is Netflix’s Wednesday about?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s remake will follow troubled teen Wednesday as she finally finds her people at her new school, with mum Morticia, dad Gomez, and brother Pugsley, all playing supporting roles.

According to Netflix: ‘The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.’

Netflix's Wednesday trailer

Netflix’s Wednesday Cast

Despite only being 19, Jenna has already taken on some major roles in her career, from Young Betty in 00s cult classic Ugly Betty to a string of scary movies including Scream, Babysitter: Killer Queen and X, so you know she’s got the horror credentials to back her up.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play the regal yet ruthless Morticia and Luiz Guzman plays Gomez in another genius casting that gives Danny DeVito’s iconic patriarch a run for its money. Also popping up is OG Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci, who played the iconic role in the 1991 film and 1993 sequel, but this time round she’s playing a new character Marilyn Thornhill.

The whole thing is neatly – or perhaps not so much – wrapped up in a Tim Burton-shaped bow, so you can guarantee it’ll be the perfect blend of ethereal glamour, spellbinding cinematography and good old-fashioned gore. To say we can’t wait is quite the understatement.

When is Wednesday on Netflix?